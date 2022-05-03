Tinora’s girls basketball program will have a new leader in the 2022-23 season and that leader was approved in a special meeting by the Northeastern Local Schools board of education on Monday as Andrew Thiel was approved as the varsity head coach.
Thiel, a Hicksville High School and 2018 Defiance College graduate, will take the reins of the Rams’ program after serving as freshman boys basketball coach this past season under first-year boys skipper Kris Lymanstall.
Thiel is in his third year teaching at Tinora as a freshman English and language arts teacher, providing familiarity with both the upperclassmen and newcomers to the girls program, which finished 14-9 a season ago and tied for second in the Green Meadows Conference before a narrow sectional loss to Fairview in the Division III postseason.
“I’ve had a lot of support and encouragement from the administration, the community, my coworkers and my friends and family and had people encourage me as a fit for this job,” explained Thiel. “With that in mind, I thought, ‘why not now?’ Opportunities like this don’t come around all the time and you need to take them when you get the chance.
“I’ve had all these girls in the classroom at some point or another and that’s encouraging. Chance is always scary so to have that familiarity is huge.”
Thiel takes over for Kyle Tietje, who coached the program for five seasons with a 47-67 record but led the team to its first winning record since 2016 a year ago. Tietje was 87-120 including four years at Patrick Henry but announced he would not be returning as girls coach next season on social media on March 25.
For Thiel, the opportunity to take on a program was made easier by the positive trajectory the team has been on, along with a mix of youthful talent.
“I had a couple girls come down and talk to me after the news broke about the school making the coaching change and they encouraged me to apply for the position,” said Thiel. “It was huge, I know these people and I have a lot of respect for them. It’s really encouraging to see the potential that this program has. These girls have had a lot of success, they know what it takes to win and they want to continue to get better and that’s a big deal for us.”
Thiel also has had firsthand experience with program building as one of the assistant coaches in Lymanstall’s first year with the Rams boys hoops program following Paul Wayne’s 2021 retirement.
“It’s encouraging to see how Kris is building his program and it’s about having the kids in the gym any chance we get,” said Thiel. “It’s only going to benefit the program. We can’t wait to get the girls in the gym and get the ball rolling. It was eye-opening to see the things you do in the offseason and those little things that build the program. Kris and I talk regularly and he’s helped me out a ton. I’m looking forward to working together and helping build both programs up.”
The program loses just one senior in Amanda Meyer (3.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) but brings back second team all-GMC performer Anna Gray (7.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 31 3-pointers) and honorable mention nod Karli Okuley (4.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.7 spg), both sophomores last year, along with double-digit scorers Nova Okuley (Fr., 10.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 43 3-pointers) and Liv Mueller (Jr., 10.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg, 41 3-pointers) from a roster that had three sophomores and two freshman along with a robust junior class.
“To me, (my program) looks like hard-nosed defense, first and foremost,” said Thiel. “I’ve always believed defense wins championship. I coach to my team’s talent so I’m flexible in that aspect but I like a fast-paced offense that can get easy shots in the full court. We've got a lot of speed in this program. More than anything, it’s about defense. We want to be strong, hard-nosed, in-your-face and aggressive on the defensive end.”
