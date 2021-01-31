While being voted the 10th seed did not leave a lot of options, the Defiance girls basketball team found one favorable matchup - and in the process learned it postseason fate - for the Division II girls basketball district set for Paulding.
The Bulldogs will make the trip to WBL foe Elida on Wednesday, Feb. 17 for a sectional semifinal. Elida was voted the eighth seed in the district.
"There are no easy games," Defiance coach Nate Headley said of the postseason. "We knew we were going to have a challenge in the first round."
Headley, the first year Defiance coach, was hoping for a shot at hosting a semifinal game, but will take a competitive game with Elida instead.
"We wanted to get a game we could host," mentioned Headley. "Our seed didn't leave us a lot of options."
Defiance hosted Elida on Jan. 14 in a WBL contest and came away with a 34-28 win.
"It's not like we played them in the first game of the year," Headley said of matching up a second time against Elida. "Our girls are looking forward to the challenge."
The winner of the game will head to Napoleon to play the top seed - and current No. 2 ranked - Ladycats in a sectional final.
Napoleon made one quick move after earning the top seed, putting its name on the top line of the bracket.
"The last couple years, we've been able to go to the top line and it's worked pretty well for us," said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. "It's easy to make that first selection."
Kreinbrink has seen Defiance, as Napoleon handled its river rival 67-31 back on Dec. 19.
"They ar two teams that have good, quality athletes," Kreinbrink said of Defiance and Elida. "They have picked up some wins and are starting to feel better about themselves."
Lima Bath, the second seed, jumped into the sectional semifinals and will host Maumee in the first round. Bryan took the bye as the third seed and will host the winner of St. Marys and Celina in a sectional final.
"Everybody has their reasons for stuff," Kreinbrink said about the process of teams looking for games on the bracket. "With everybody, it's about matchups. Sometimes, people look way ahead. Really, the strategy is to win the next game."
Toledo Central Catholic is the fifth seed and will host Scott. Lima Shawnee is the sixth seed and will host Van Wert. Rogers is the seventh seed and will host Rossford.
In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty-Benton earned the two seeds and will be in the same half of the bracket for the district at Elida. Fairview was voted the third seed and will play a home sectional semifinal game against 10th-seeded Riverdale.
Delphos Jefferson jumped into the sectional semifinals as the fourth seed, leaving the fifth seed - Paulding - as a team to get a bye into a sectional final. Paulding will either play at Jefferson, if they beat Tinora in the sectional semifinals, or will host the Rams if Tinora wins.
Spencerville hosts Lima Perry and Coldwater hosts Allen East in two other sectional semifinals.
At the Anthony Wayne district, Elmwood and Eastwood earned the top seeds and will have byes into sectional finals. Delta was voted the third seed and elected to play a sectional semifinal, a home game against Northwood. Montpelier earned the fourth seed and will play the Delta/Northwood winner.
Wauseon scored the fifth seed and will get a longtime rival - Archbold - in a sectional semifinal. The Streaks are the ninth seed and jumped into a game with the Indians.
Swanton will host Liberty Center and Evergreen will visit Lake in other sectional semifinals.
All Division III sectional semifinals are set for Thursday, Feb. 18.
In Division IV, Crestview and Wayne Trace scored the top seeds at the Defiance district and will wait through sectional semifinal matchups. The Knights will get either Stryker or Fayette in a sectional final, while the Raiders will host the winner of Edgerton at Lincolnview.
Ottoville is the third seed and will host Pettisville in a sectional semifinal. Hilltop is the fourth and will host North Central. The Hilltop/North Central winner will get either Ayersville or Hicksville in a sectional final. Ayersville scored the fifth seed and settled into the bracket away from the higher seeds, then Hicksville was next as the sixth seed and chose to play the first round at Ayersville.
Antwerp is the ninth seed and will host Edon in a sectional semifinal.
At the Van Wert district, Columbus Grove and Kalida scored the top two seeds and will move on to sectional finals. Columbus Grove will host the Holgate/Ft. Jennings winner and Kalida will get either Continental or Arlington.
McComb is the third seed and will host Pandora-Gilboa in the opening round. Miller City is the fourth seed and will host Patrick Henry. Leipsic is the fifth seed and will host Delphos St. John.
Division IV sectional semifinals will be Wednesday, Feb. 17.
All sectional finals across all divisions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20. Both the sectional semifinals and finals will start at 7 p.m.
