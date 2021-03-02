A handful of area teams are still alive in the girls basketball tournament, and now the lucky ones left will battle it out in regionals games as we’ve reached the Sweet 16 of Ohio high school basketball.
For teams like Napoleon and Ottawa-Glandorf, it is nothing new to be playing in a regional. The Ladycats are making their fourth appearance in a row, while the Titans are in the regional for the sixth time in seven years.
Division II
Regional action starts on Tuesday at Mansfield as Napoleon (22-1) will tangle with Bellevue (20-3).
Napoleon is in the regional for a fourth year in a row after a 40-28 win over Bryan in a district final at Paulding. They are pitted against the Lady Red, who come in as the champions of the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division.
Bellevue is no stranger to the regional, as they’ve played in the regional five of the last seven years.
Bellevue is led by prolific scorer Cory Santoro, who surpassed 2,000 career points in a 56-52 win over top-seeded Shelby in a district final.
Santoro tallied 23 points in the win, a game after scoring 30 in a 57-42 district semifinal win against Sandusky Perkins.
“I don’t think we can actually stop her,” Napoleon coach Corey Krienbrink said of Santoro, who has two older sisters in the 2,000 point club. “Our biggest thing is we have to keep her out of the paint.”
Santoro has some help on offense in the form of junior guard Emma Bollinger. Bollinger netted 20 in the semifinal win over Perkins and added 14 in the win over Shelby.
“That’s a 1-2 punch for them,” Kreinbrink said of the top scorers for the Lady Red. “It’s something we have to be mindful of.”
On defense, Bellevue has done a little bit of everything. The Lady Red played a 3-2 in the second half against Perkins and the Napoleon coach is also expecting them to try to push the pace against the Ladycats.
“They’ll play a matchup 1-2-2 zone,” stated Kreinbrink. “They try to get you out of whack. They want you to play fast. We have to be patient and take care of the ball.”
The winner will advance to Friday’s regional championship game and play either Greenville or Norton.
Division III
The Division III regional got some good news for the two local teams as Delta and Ottawa-Glandorf, scheduled to meet Wednesday in the second semifinal at Lexington, will now meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Defiance.
“It’s going to be nice for both teams,” said Delta coach Ryan Ripke. “We are really pleased the game got moved.”
The Panthers (17-6) and Titans (23-2) met in the regular season, with O-G pulling out a 51-37 Saturday afternoon win.
Under Troy Yant, advancing to the regional has been a regular thing. The Titans are playing in a regional for the sixth time since 2015.
“They are a seasoned basketball team,” Ripke said of the Titans. “They are a regular at the regional tournament.”
In a 47-38 district final win over Fairview, Erin Kaufman was one of two O-G players with 12 points and she led the team with eight rebounds.
Post player Chloee Glenn was held to six points, but Ripke expects more from her in the contest.
“Kaufman and Glenn are tough matchups for us,” stated Ripke.
Delta is in the regional for just the second time in school history, with the other title coming in 2019. Saturday, the Panthers needed to rally to get past top seed Elmwood 37-34 for a district title at Anthony Wayne.
“We were the three seed and had to beat the two higher seeds,” Ripke said of the tournament run. “Winning the way we did was special.”
The winner of the game on Wednesday will go to Lexington on Saturday and face the winner of Willard and Columbus Africentric in the regional final.
Division IV
It’s a good field of teams for the Division IV regional at Elida as Columbus Grove, Buckeye Central, Crestview and Toledo Christian prepare for a regional doubleheader on Thursday.
The Bulldogs and Buckeye Central will play the second game at 8 p.m. Columbus Grove handled PCL rival Kalida 48-34 in the Van Wert district final.
Kenzie King and Erin Downing each had 18 points for the Bulldogs (18-7).
They will face Buckeye Central (23-2), who claimed the Willard district with a 46-33 win over Seneca East. The Buckettes are led by Claudia Pifher, who led the Northern 10 Conference with 19.2 points a game. She was also the top shooter at 61% and 43% on 3’s.
Emily Siesel adds 12.3 points, plus led the team with 5.3 steals and 3.7 assists a game. Taylor Ratliff adds 12.0 points a game.
The opening semifinal has Crestview (21-3) battling Toledo Christian. The Knights won the Defiance district with a 51-35 decision over Ottoville. The Eagles (13-5) won the Fostoria district with a 53-43 win over Woodmore.
All four teams come in as the top seed in their district.
The regional championship game is slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
