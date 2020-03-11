The Napoleon duo of junior Taylor Strock and senior Shae Pedroza earned accolades from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.
Strock was named third-team All-Ohio in Division II. She led the team with 12.7 points per game, added 3.3 rebounds and is a 41.8 percent shooter from long range.
Pedroza was named special mention in Division II. She averages 9.6 points, is second on the team with 61 assists and has gone 31 of 37 this year from the free throw line.
Both are on an undefeated Ladycat squad that faces Dresden Tri-Valley in a state semifinal Thursday at 3 p.m.
