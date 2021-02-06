SCORING

Player     Games    Pts.    Avg.

Marisa Seiler, Wauseon    17    327    19.2

Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville    11    197    17.9

Taylor Strock, Napoleon    17    280    16.5

Sage Woolace, Stryker    14    220    15.7

Abi Lammers, Miller City    19    295    15.5

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville    19    294    15.5

Grace Klausing, Kalida    18    261    14.5

Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace    19    260    13.7

Trista Fruchey, Fayette    10    136    13.6

Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center    18    245    13.6

Ariel Page, Montpelier    16    218    13.6

Jalynn Parrett, Paulding    20    263    13.1

Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview    17    213    12.5

Lacie Fenstermaker, P-G    17    212    12.5

Kiersten Cline, Fairview    18    219    12.2

Caely Ressler, Napoleon    17    206    12.1

Catelyn Etter, Continental    15    178    11.9

Braelyn Wymer, Delta    16    191    11.9

Janae Pease, Paulding    20    238    11.9

Brooklyn Green, Delta    16    188    11.8

Natalie Koenig, Miller City    19    224    11.8

Leigha Egnor, Paulding    16    188    11.8

Bekah Bowser, Evergreen    18    209    11.6

Sadie Estle, Paulding    20    222    11.1

REBOUNDING

Player     Games    Reb.    Avg.

Lacie Fenstermaker, P-G    17    219    12.9

Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville    11    115    10.5

Abi Lammers, Miller City    19    196    10.3

Sadie Estle, Paulding    20    200    10.0

Catelyn Etter, Continental    15    143    9.5

Jordan Lumbrezer, Evergreen    18    167    9.3

Morgan Foster, Evergreen    18    161    8.9

Marisa Seiler, Wauseon    17    151    8.9

Maddie Burke, Continental    16    138    8.6

Elizabeth Scheckelhoff, Leipsic    18    154    8.6

Trista Fruchey, Fayette    10    84    8.4

Hayley Meyer, Wauseon    16    123    7.7

McKendry Semer, Bryan    18    134    7.4

Taylor Craft, Ayersville    14    102    7.3

Ariel Page, Montpelier    16    117    7.3

Gracie Shepherd, Wayne Trace    19    131    6.9

STEALS

Player     Games    Steals    Avg.

Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental    14    54    3.9

Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville    11    43    3.9

Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace    19    68    3.6

Abi Lammers, Miller City    19    66    3.5

Janae Pease, Paulding    20    70    3.5

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville    19    64    3.4

Braelyn Wymer, Delta    16    51    3.2

Whitney Langhals, Leipsic    18    55    3.1

Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center    18    54    3.0

Taylor Strock, Napoleon    17    51    3.0

Alexa Honigford, Ottoville    19    56    2.9

Molly Crall, Hicksville    16    45    2.8

Sage Woolace, Stryker    14    40    2.8

ASSISTS

Player     Games    No.    Avg.

Janae Pease, Paulding    20    97    4.9

Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace    19    66    3.5

Kaylor Martin, Ayersville    18    58    3.2

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville    19    61    3.2

Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview    17    52    3.1

Caely Ressler, Napoleon    17    51    3.0

Alexa Honigford, Ottoville    19    53    2.8

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player    Made    Att.    Pct

Paige Ricica, Fairview    43    74    58.1

Hayley Meyer, Wauseon    61    112    54.5

Sadie Estle, Paulding    97    183    53.0

Maddi Potts, Continental    28    53    52.8

Abi Lammers, Miller City    120    235    51.1

Brenna Smith, Kalida    52    102    51.0

Gracie Shepherd, Wayne Trace    68    135    50.4

Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville    75    149    50.3

Ally Schindler, Ayersville    53    108    49.1

Allison Rhodes, Fairview    28    58    48.2

Anna Gray, Tinora    27    57    47.4

Caely Ressler, Napoleon    73    161    45.3

Alexa Honigford, Ottoville    62    137    45.3

Rachel Stoller, Wayne Trace    70    155    45.1

Taylor Strock, Napoleon    97    216    44.9

Grace Klausing, Kalida    92    206    44.7

Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace    93    208    44.7

Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview    78    176    44.3

Sydnee Sinn, Wayne Trace    47    106    44.3

Karrie Smith, Fairview    57    130    43.8

Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center    85    194    43.8

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player    Made    Att.    Pct.

Reese Grothaus, Bryan    16    34    47.1

Paige Ricica, Fairview    11    26    42.3

Emma Pedroza, Napoleon    23    56    41.1

Alexa Honigford, Ottoville    31    77    40.3

Abi Lammers, Miller City    15    38    39.4

Ella Ford, Delta    11    29    37.9

Karsyn Hostetler, Archbold    18    48    37.5

Brooke Erhart, Kalida    22    59    37.3

Karrie Smith, Fairview    28    76    36.8

Grace Klausing, Kalida    31    85    36.5

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

Player    Made    Att.    Pct.

Taylor Strock, Napoleon    61    67    91.0

Caely Ressler, Napoleon    37    44    84.1

Kiersten Cline, Fairview    56    70    80.0

Janae Pease, Paulding    59    75    78.7

Brooklyn Green, Delta    22    28    78.6

Sage Woolace, Stryker    63    82    76.8

Brooke Lamberson, Bryan    26    34    76.5

Joanna Schlatter, Defiance    32    42    76.2

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville    47    62    75.8

Jordan Lumbrezer, Evergreen    56    74    75.7

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments