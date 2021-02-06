SCORING
Player Games Pts. Avg.
Marisa Seiler, Wauseon 17 327 19.2
Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville 11 197 17.9
Taylor Strock, Napoleon 17 280 16.5
Sage Woolace, Stryker 14 220 15.7
Abi Lammers, Miller City 19 295 15.5
Nicole Knippen, Ottoville 19 294 15.5
Grace Klausing, Kalida 18 261 14.5
Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace 19 260 13.7
Trista Fruchey, Fayette 10 136 13.6
Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center 18 245 13.6
Ariel Page, Montpelier 16 218 13.6
Jalynn Parrett, Paulding 20 263 13.1
Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview 17 213 12.5
Lacie Fenstermaker, P-G 17 212 12.5
Kiersten Cline, Fairview 18 219 12.2
Caely Ressler, Napoleon 17 206 12.1
Catelyn Etter, Continental 15 178 11.9
Braelyn Wymer, Delta 16 191 11.9
Janae Pease, Paulding 20 238 11.9
Brooklyn Green, Delta 16 188 11.8
Natalie Koenig, Miller City 19 224 11.8
Leigha Egnor, Paulding 16 188 11.8
Bekah Bowser, Evergreen 18 209 11.6
Sadie Estle, Paulding 20 222 11.1
REBOUNDING
Player Games Reb. Avg.
Lacie Fenstermaker, P-G 17 219 12.9
Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville 11 115 10.5
Abi Lammers, Miller City 19 196 10.3
Sadie Estle, Paulding 20 200 10.0
Catelyn Etter, Continental 15 143 9.5
Jordan Lumbrezer, Evergreen 18 167 9.3
Morgan Foster, Evergreen 18 161 8.9
Marisa Seiler, Wauseon 17 151 8.9
Maddie Burke, Continental 16 138 8.6
Elizabeth Scheckelhoff, Leipsic 18 154 8.6
Trista Fruchey, Fayette 10 84 8.4
Hayley Meyer, Wauseon 16 123 7.7
McKendry Semer, Bryan 18 134 7.4
Taylor Craft, Ayersville 14 102 7.3
Ariel Page, Montpelier 16 117 7.3
Gracie Shepherd, Wayne Trace 19 131 6.9
STEALS
Player Games Steals Avg.
Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental 14 54 3.9
Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville 11 43 3.9
Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace 19 68 3.6
Abi Lammers, Miller City 19 66 3.5
Janae Pease, Paulding 20 70 3.5
Nicole Knippen, Ottoville 19 64 3.4
Braelyn Wymer, Delta 16 51 3.2
Whitney Langhals, Leipsic 18 55 3.1
Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center 18 54 3.0
Taylor Strock, Napoleon 17 51 3.0
Alexa Honigford, Ottoville 19 56 2.9
Molly Crall, Hicksville 16 45 2.8
Sage Woolace, Stryker 14 40 2.8
ASSISTS
Player Games No. Avg.
Janae Pease, Paulding 20 97 4.9
Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace 19 66 3.5
Kaylor Martin, Ayersville 18 58 3.2
Nicole Knippen, Ottoville 19 61 3.2
Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview 17 52 3.1
Caely Ressler, Napoleon 17 51 3.0
Alexa Honigford, Ottoville 19 53 2.8
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player Made Att. Pct
Paige Ricica, Fairview 43 74 58.1
Hayley Meyer, Wauseon 61 112 54.5
Sadie Estle, Paulding 97 183 53.0
Maddi Potts, Continental 28 53 52.8
Abi Lammers, Miller City 120 235 51.1
Brenna Smith, Kalida 52 102 51.0
Gracie Shepherd, Wayne Trace 68 135 50.4
Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville 75 149 50.3
Ally Schindler, Ayersville 53 108 49.1
Allison Rhodes, Fairview 28 58 48.2
Anna Gray, Tinora 27 57 47.4
Caely Ressler, Napoleon 73 161 45.3
Alexa Honigford, Ottoville 62 137 45.3
Rachel Stoller, Wayne Trace 70 155 45.1
Taylor Strock, Napoleon 97 216 44.9
Grace Klausing, Kalida 92 206 44.7
Katrina Stoller, Wayne Trace 93 208 44.7
Carrie Zeedyk, Fairview 78 176 44.3
Sydnee Sinn, Wayne Trace 47 106 44.3
Karrie Smith, Fairview 57 130 43.8
Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center 85 194 43.8
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player Made Att. Pct.
Reese Grothaus, Bryan 16 34 47.1
Paige Ricica, Fairview 11 26 42.3
Emma Pedroza, Napoleon 23 56 41.1
Alexa Honigford, Ottoville 31 77 40.3
Abi Lammers, Miller City 15 38 39.4
Ella Ford, Delta 11 29 37.9
Karsyn Hostetler, Archbold 18 48 37.5
Brooke Erhart, Kalida 22 59 37.3
Karrie Smith, Fairview 28 76 36.8
Grace Klausing, Kalida 31 85 36.5
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
Player Made Att. Pct.
Taylor Strock, Napoleon 61 67 91.0
Caely Ressler, Napoleon 37 44 84.1
Kiersten Cline, Fairview 56 70 80.0
Janae Pease, Paulding 59 75 78.7
Brooklyn Green, Delta 22 28 78.6
Sage Woolace, Stryker 63 82 76.8
Brooke Lamberson, Bryan 26 34 76.5
Joanna Schlatter, Defiance 32 42 76.2
Nicole Knippen, Ottoville 47 62 75.8
Jordan Lumbrezer, Evergreen 56 74 75.7
