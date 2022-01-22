Winning in girls basketball can come in a lot of different forms.
No team is epitomizing that more this year than Tinora, whose run-and-gun, 3-point-heavy style of play under fifth-year head coach Kyle Tietje has led to a 3-1 start in Green Meadows Conference play.
The Rams are outscoring their opponents from deep 285-75 on the season, making 70 more threes than their foes overall.
It’s a style that Tietje, a Patrick Henry and Defiance College graduate, has always wanted to implement.
“From a philosophy standpoint, this is always something that I’ve wanted to do and a way that I have wanted to play,” Tietje said. “We’ve been implementing things over the past years to get where we are now. It didn’t happen overnight though.”
Over the past two seasons, Tietje’s Rams teams have gone a combined 13-33 and two years ago finished the season 3-20.
But in the midst of that struggling season, with a heap of freshmen seeing significant playing time, the seeds for future success were being planted.
“We had a really really good group of freshmen a few years ago that really bought into what we were trying to do,” Tietje said. “Those girls are juniors now and they have been just such a great example for our sophomores and freshmen that are now contributing at the varsity level. That is something that’s just been a huge help to get this thing rolling.”
Liv Mueller, Emily Harr, Anna Frazer, Maggi Nagel, Sierra Brown, Paige Carpenter and Dakota Schaffner are all a part of that junior group. Muller, Harr, Frazer and Nagel all saw significant playing time as freshmen and though it was a struggle to adapt to this style of play, it is paying off now.
“We really worked on it as a team together,” Mueller said of adapting to Tietje’s style of play. “We’ve been trying to work our way to this point since we were freshmen.”
Mueller is second on the team in scoring this year, averaging 10.5 points per game and nearly two made threes per game.
An honorary member of that junior group, as Tietje puts it, is the lone senior on the squad Amanda Meyer. She averages just four points per game but there is no mistaking her importance to the squad.
“We always kind of joked that we lumped Meyer in with that junior class because she was just as crucial in what we were trying to build,” Tietje said. “She’s a three-year captain and with as much as she’s been through for her to continue to believe in what we are trying to do I’m so happy that she’s been a part of the year that we’ve been having so far.”
It isn’t just the upperclassmen that are contributing either. Like Tinora’s teams of the past, they have plenty of underclassmen finding playing time as well.
Anna Gray, Karli Okuley and Addison Lee are a part of a sophomore group that has been crucial to Tinora’s newfound success. Okuley is the point guard, leading the area in assists with five per game while Gray is third on the team in scoring (8.4) and is the third player on the team with more than 20 made threes on the season.
“We always say she’s the straw that stirs the drink for our team,” Tietje said. “There’s a lot that goes into being a team that shoots three-pointers. At the end of the day, you need a point guard that can see the floor and help find those open shooters. She’s a big reason why we can make as many threes as we do.”
“She’s a big part of starting the offense,” Mueller said. “She’s the one that is creating a lot of the advantages for us to be able to get a shot off the drive.”
With Tinora’s track record of talented underclassmen the last few seasons, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that yet another freshman is seeing playing time.
But what might come as a surprise is that that freshman isn’t just racking up minutes, she’s racking up 3-pointers too — and setting records while doing it.
Freshman guard Nova Okuley is averaging a team-best 11 points per game this season and has made more treys herself (31) than all of her team’s opponents combined (25).
“She’s always been capable as a player,” Tietje said. “I mean this is a girl that a couple of years ago, between her seventh and eighth-grade year, attempted 25,000 three-pointers in the offseason. She already knew what we were trying to do with the three-point shot so she has done work leading up to high school to prepare her for high school basketball within our scheme.”
That preparation showed too, as it took her just seven games to put herself tied atop the list for most 3-pointers made in a single game in the DPT Classic Championship against Archbold where she knocked down seven threes and won MVP of the tournament.
“I always wanted to be really good,” Okuley said of why she bought into the scheme in middle school. “Those shots are usually open and I knew I was going to use it in high school so I just practiced a lot.”
Her teammates, who have gone through losing seasons and played as freshmen themselves, are grateful for the production that Okuley has put up.
“I’m pretty proud that she’s a freshman and she’s shooting all these shots,” said Gray. “Not every freshman is going to shoot all of the shots that she does in a game.”
In a game just last week against Elmwood, Okuley was 0-for-11 from three. But as Tietje put it “shooters shoot,” a motto that has been driven into his players every day in practice.
“I think kids will look at us a little confused when we’re yelling at them for not shooting instead of shooting,” Tietje said. “I think if you talk to some other coaches, other players on other teams they might be getting yelled at for shooting too much and we are doing the opposite.”
Coaches around the area are definitely taking notice of this too, but that doesn’t mean it is getting any easier to defend.
“Kyle has them shooting a million threes every week and that’s just what they do,” Hicksville head girls basketball coach Josh Freese said after the Aces dealt Tinora its first GMC loss on Thursday. “It’s like back in the day in football when everyone started doing the five wide and all the Wing-T guys didn’t know how to guard it.”
So with three conference games left in the season, Tinora is closer to a conference title than they have been in a decade.
Though a first league title in over a decade isn’t guaranteed just yet, what is for certain is that anyone who watches Tinora play will see a lot of 3-pointers and a coach on the sidelines encouraging them to shoot even more.
