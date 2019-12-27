HAVILAND — To have been a part of a three-plus year run in a hoops program that has recorded a 69-16 record, three straight Green Meadows Conference championships, a school record for wins in a season, and a trip to regionals is plenty for any hoopster’s resume, regardless of playing time.
To be a starter for all four seasons makes it astounding.
For Wayne Trace senior Claire Sinn, the 2019-20 campaign is a culmination of a varsity career of excellence that already has its share of hardware.
The soft-spoken 5-7 senior has tallied at least 300 points in the previous three seasons at the varsity level and is well on her way to repeating the task this season for the 6-2 Raiders. Sinn eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark last season on a corner 3-pointer in a home victory but with all the points tallied in her career, scoring is far from the WT standout’s only strength.
In fact her biggest strength comes from her multitude of strengths, says her head coach.
“I think she’s worked hard on her defense from last year and this year it’s been more her rebounding and dishing to other girls,” explained Wayne Trace head coach Bethany DeJarnett. “More people are focusing on her (defensively) so she’s done a good job of recognizing the open player and taking advantage of what the defense gives her.
“She’s just one of those girls that has a quiet personality to start with but I’ve seen her mature as a young woman and she’s learning what life’s really about and that’s carried over into basketball.”
Through eight games as a senior, Sinn has seen her statistics rise in nearly every category, headlined by her 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game, all three career high averages.
Sinn has certainly made her mark in WT history, second all time at the school with 124 made 3-pointers and 436 total field goals made. Sinn is third all-time in assists, second in steals, eighth in rebounds and third all-time in scoring with 1,171 career points.
Sinn is just four points behind 2002 grad Natalie Davis and 276 behind all-time leading scorer Erin Mohr, a 2016 grad.
Aside from her hoops prowess, the experience and presence that comes with 79 games played on the varsity level is an added weapon for the Red, White and Blue.
“I just think since I’ve been here four years, I can help the younger players on things they wouldn’t think of or things that I’ve been corrected on,” said Sinn. “I just try my hardest in every area to do the best I can do. Some days my shots aren’t going in so I know that I need to work on other aspects to make sure I’m contributing to the team to win the game.”
“She’s probably one of the hardest ones on herself,” added DeJarnett. “She’s gone from a role player that we had as a good scorer for us to a player that we look at in all facets of the game.”
The trophy shelf for Sinn is likely running out of room at this point in her career, considering the Raider standout boasts a GMC Player of the Year award, two first-team all-GMC efforts, a special mention all-Ohio accolade from last season and a second team all-GMC nod as a freshman when she was the second-leading scorer on a 20-4 Raider team led by that year’s GMC Player of the Year, Danae Myers.
“We’ve had great senior leaders over the years to say hey, we’ve got this,” said Sinn. “I just think other senior leaders have helped me be this leader.”
Sinn’s work ethic, solid in its own right, is the kind of thing that’s been fostered by a culture of hard work in the program and the roster, one that bolsters Sinn’s standout efforts with solid efforts from players like Miriam Sinn (6.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.7 apg), the only other senior on the roster, and from junior sisters Katie (3.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Katrina Stoller (8 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and sophomore Rachel Stoller (7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Though it’s become a cliche at times, the Raiders have an extra flag to plant in the case of referring to their team as a family. Claire Sinn played for two seasons with older sister Brooke while currently playing with cousin Miriam at the varsity level. Katie and Katrina Stoller are sisters, along with freshman Kara Stoller and sophomore Abbie Stoller as junior varsity contributors.
Last year’s roster featured four Sinns and three Stollers while Sinn shared a surname with seven other players as a sophomore, putting the team’s family bond in a whole new light.
“These girls just really have a strong work ethic and just love to win,” said DeJarnett. “A big factor in all of it is that we have a lot of girls that are related and that really plays a role. Part of team building is creating a family and it comes a little easier for us.”
Added Sinn, who is undecided on her collegiate and potential athletic future: “There’s always been a lot of cousins and family on this team and I was lucky enough to play with my sister for two years which was really fun. You have that bond and it even allows you to be a little more honest in some situations when you maybe need to correct someone or something like that.”
“We all just work so hard. When we have a rough patch in a game or a couple of games, we come back to practice and we work really hard to correct it and just get better every day.”
