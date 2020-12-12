PAULDING — Setting the bar for a program is an accomplishment in its own right.
Keeping the bar high is another entirely.
Paulding’s girls basketball program set the bar in Matt Arellano’s first season with a school-record 19 wins, the program’s first trip to districts in 15 years and the most Northwest Conference wins (5-3) in a season since 2009-10.
Though the Panthers graduated special mention all-Ohio guard and NWC Player of the Year Chelsi Giesige (16.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.3 spg), now at Division III Trine University, and seniors Sydney McCullough and Katie Strayer, a very talented core is back and they’re turning the tempo up even more in “The Jungle.”
The Panthers’ four-player senior contingent, along with a talented group of juniors, has helped spur the second straight 5-0 start for the program.
An fast-paced mentality on both ends of the court has kept the excitement up in Panther Country, something Arellano has cited as an aid in getting the players to buy in.
“There’s not a player out there that doesn’t have the ultimate green light to take a shot. If there’s one pass on the shot, if it’s a good shot we’ll take it,” explained Arellano. “Our goal is one, to win the turnover battle, get more shots than the other team and of course to play solid defense. But how do you get more shots than the other team? Well, you rebound and you turn them over.
“It’s just a fun team to be around. You can throw girls in and out and you don’t really skip a beat.”
After a narrow 55-53 victory over Spencerville on Thursday that put the Panthers’ mark at 6-0 on the year (2-0 NWC), confidence is high for the program and that has built off the depth of the team.
The numbers speak for themselves as Paulding has outscored teams 62.5-42.3 on average this season, aided by four Panthers averaging double figures in the scoring column and a defense that forces 23.8 turnovers per game.
Jalynn Parrett, a 5-8 senior, shares the team lead with 14.3 points per contest while adding 2.8 steals and three rebounds a game and a team-best 18 makes from long distance.
Senior center Sadie Estle, a Heidelberg volleyball commit, has been a force inside to provide an inside-out presence by averaging 11.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a night. A pair of 5-8 senior wings in Leigha Egnor (6.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 spg) and Maggie Manz (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 spg) are key cogs in the machine as well, providing the Maroon and White with the flexibility that has made them so lethal.
“What’s special about this team is that on and off the court, we’re all best friends, we’re all so close,” explained Estle. “That helps us really just work together as a team. Nobody is selfish. We’re all looking for the team outcome, not anybody’s specific stats.”
Added Parrett: “Coming in from last year, we’ve had that extra confidence boost knowing we can do things that other programs haven’t been able to do. Our coaches work us hard and they believe in us. Our chemistry is amazing, I think that gives us an upper hand.”
A talented junior class in the wings has also helped keep that balance. 5-5 guard Janae Pease adds another scoring punch with 14.3 points per contest along with 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.6 assists per game. Point guard Claire Schweller is back in the fold, chipping in 5.8 points and two assists a game while 5-9 wing Audrey Giesige is a do-it-all threat with 8.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game.
“This is a very unique class,” noted Arellano. “Chelsi got a lot of credit for what she did last year, and rightfully so, but this core class and the class behind them are very strong. They were kind of the base of the whole thing and Chelsi was the head and this year, now they kinda got to spread their wings and you’re seeing it. The things they do, the pieces just work well together.”
Some of the Panthers’ statistics tell the story of their success, with the Panthers out-rebounding teams 35-27 on average per contest along with 13.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game and 83 assists on 119 made baskets during the year.
“The camaraderie out there, the girls understand mistakes are going to be made and they don’t get on each other about them in a negative way,” explained Arellano of the team’s up-tempo mentality. “You’re going to have (turnovers), someone’s going to draw a charge because you’re going hard … things like that.
“We’re our own team and we’re going to forge our own path. We’re going to (meet last year’s bar) one game at a time and by the little things we do on a day-to-day basis in practice and on the court during games. Playing our brand of basketball, which I think is entertaining, it’s fun for the girls to play and I think that keeps players engaged.”
“Sometimes we get even more excited when somebody else is having their best game,” said Egnor, who missed three of the Panthers’ first five games. “That brings everybody up.”
Added Manz: “It helps us in the games when one of us isn’t having a good shooting game, we try to make it up on defense and make an impact that way.”
Challenges await the Panthers with a home tilt on Thursday, Dec. 17 against Columbus Grove, a tricky field Bryan Image Pro Holiday Classic field with Fairview and Bryan in the fold just before the new year and a rugged slate in the Northwest Conference in the school’s final hoops season before leaving for the Green Meadows Conference next school year.
Though Arellano is in his second year as Panther head coach, the bond still runs deep between the skipper and his players.
“These seniors were my first JV team,” explained Arellano. “I think over the years, I’ve developed a relationship with them that they understand that every criticism comes from the right place. They absorb it, whether they agree or disagree with it, and they move on. That’s great, that’s what you need.
“They’ve just really bought in to everything we’ve taught from day one. They know that we genuinely care and that I’m here. I’m not a one-and-done, I want them to know that and I want to build something. We’re going to have ups and downs, we’re not going to be maybe this high win total every single year, but we can always, always be competitive.”
