NAPOLEON — Napoleon girls basketball senior Emma Pedroza has seen a lot of winning in her time with the Wildcats.
As a sophomore, she came off the bench and was a scoring threat for the Wildcats in a season that ended short in the state semifinals due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a junior, she found herself in the starting lineup and helped the team to their first ever state championship in school history.
Now as a senior, Pedroza is taking on a new role — that of the team leader, the go-to scorer for a program where lots of winning isn’t just hoped for but expected.
Emma picked up her basketball journey where many do, in the driveway playing with family and friends, most notably her older sister Shae.
But this wasn’t your typical family-friendly basketball game, it was one of learning and admiration for her sister, who led the Wildcats in scoring three straight seasons before going on to currently compete at NAIA Lourdes University in Toledo.
“My older sister Shae had the hardest work ethic growing up, and she would always drag me outside just to do something and we always ended up with the ball in our hands. I think her work ethic that I know I haven’t always had, but her just work ethic to always get better, has always kind of driven me to be like her,” Emma said.
Emma started out playing AAU basketball in fourth and fifth grade and her love of the game was in part shaped by her dad, a big basketball fan and someone that Pedroza looks to as a mentor.
Her path, though also paved by a work ethic, has taken a different route than that of her sister, who was named first-team all-NLL in both her junior and senior season.
The younger Pedroza was on those two teams as a freshman and sophomore, playing valuable minutes off of the bench.
“We knew that she had a lot of talent right off the bat,” Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said of a young Emma Pedroza. “Towards the end of her freshman year and throughout her sophomore year she was somebody that could come off the bench and be an instant offense person for us.”
“She’s developed a tremendous work effort. Anytime you have some talent with a good work ethic, you have a chance and those are two of her strengths right off the bat so we knew she was someone that could help us early on and in the future,” added Kreinbrink.
Immediately after her sophomore season ended abruptly, that hard work showed itself alongside the hard work of her teammates, who were out finding ways to practice just a week after the unfortunate news.
“Playing for Napoleon girls basketball is nothing easy, you face a lot of adversity. But getting to state and then it getting canceled was the biggest thing that we had to overcome,” Pedroza said. “I remember after the season got canceled a week later, all of us that were going to be back next year, we were already trying to go to the park to get some shots up and do some ball handling. We were trying to find any way to practice because we knew that we wanted it more than ever for the next year.”.
The returners on the team had unfinished business, but they had to deal with the loss of some key players, including Shae Pedroza.
That meant for the first time, but certainly not the last, Emma’s role needed to be increased.
And it was, as she started for the Wildcats and was their third leading scorer with 8.6 points per game. She was primarily a shooter for the team that went on to avenge the team from the year prior and win a state championship, shooting 31-of-87 from long range in the 26-1 championship season (35.6 percent).
“Her role has changed and developed for us. That obviously later turned into being a starter a year ago as a junior but even then she was still a third scoring option for us at the time,” Kreinbrink said.“
Seniors Taylor Strock (16.6 ppg) and Caely Ressler (12.3 ppg) were more in charge of handling the ball. But after helping the team to the first state championship in program history, the two both went off to play in college, leaving Pedroza as the leading returning scorer.
Being 17 years old, and expected to take the go-to scorer role for a program coming off a state championship would be seen as daunting for most. Not for Pedroza.
“I wouldn’t call it daunting,” Pedroza said of the new responsibility this season. “I try to put as much work in as possible to help my teammates. Since freshman year I’ve come into the gym all the time so it is not daunting at all. It’s something that I was never scared of and I’m just grateful to be put in this position. I never want to back down from a position where I’m needed.”
The senior hasn’t backed down in the slightest, leading the team to a 7-0 start while averaging 14.4 points per game and being the only player to average double figures.
But truthfully, Pedroza being able to score the basketball wasn’t really as much of a worry for Kreinbrink as much as some of the other aspects of the game were.
Surprising no one, those early season worries have been put to bed pretty quickly.
“She certainly has come a long way defensively. She is somebody that we can rely on more more defensively so that has been very important,” Kreinbrink said. “She’s always been a good rebounder, but she’s rebounding very well this year as well and, and just generally taking care of the ball and having a ball in her hands is another aspect that I think goes overlooked.”
It won’t be just Pedroza helping this Napoleon program to success this season, Pedroza knows that all the lessons she has learned throughout her four years will help her in the future.
“I’ve experienced such great teammates in my life and I’m so blessed that I’ve gotten to know them and to have coach K as my coach and just having them around has influenced me so much,” Pedroza said. I know that there’s gonna be bumps in the road but I will know to win in life. After I leave high school I know what it takes to win in life because I’ve been a part of this program.”
Now leading the charge for yet another Napoleon girls basketball team with high ambitions, Pedroza has seen her high school career come full circle.
Just three years ago, Pedroza was a freshman vying for playing time on a varsity team that had just seen a regional appearance the year before, and looking up to the upperclassmen at the time.
Now, Pedroza is that upperclassman that the current freshman look up to and just like her responsibilities on the court, she’s taking that responsibility in stride too.
“It’s crazy to think that this is my last year because I’ve learned so much,” Pedroza said. “I’ve had all these people to look up to and to kind of see all these great players that I’ve gotten to play with that I could watch and put it all together and just try to become my own leader.”
“As good of a player as she is, she’s an even better person. She wants to be inclusive of others. We talk a lot about how that is more important than what you do on the court and she understands that fully,” Kreinbrink said. “The way that she has taken a leadership role has really helped and kind of accelerated our team.”
Pedroza and Kreinbrink will hope that that acceleration will continue throughout this season and though it certainly will not be done by Pedroza alone, she’ll be the one leading the charge.
And if it wasn’t clear before the season, Pedroza won’t be backing down from the challenge.
“Being here in Napoleon I’ve had one of the biggest support teams I’ve ever really known and God’s not going to put me in a position that I can’t handle. Especially because I’ve worked for it and I’ve seen all the work my team has done,” Pedroza said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.