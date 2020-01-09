Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
That sentiment is the definition of truly great teams, the setting aside of self interest for the good of the team.
In a world that spotlights the individual, team play is secondary. And yet, some of the greatest teams ever have found that ‘secret formula’ to take a group of individuals and turn them into a focused group.
Team over self is exactly a great description of the state of the Napoleon girls basketball program at this very moment.
Though unbeaten at 12-0 (7-0 NLL) and ranked second in the D-II Associated Press poll, the Wildcats are focused on much more than individual stats, playing time or records.
Built around five seniors, Stevie Rieger, Emily Bostelman, Aliza Lankenau, Shae Pedroza and Caitlyn Good, Napoleon and fifth-year coach Corey Kreinbrink have fully realized the benefit of coming together on and off the court.
“I think the biggest thing with this group is this how much they care about each other and they want to see each other succeed,” explained Kreinbrink. “That allows us to really expand our team play. The reality is, we’ve got some really good players that are really skilled and we’ve got good length and athleticism. When you mix good talent with some good chemistry and caring about each other, that’s when you can get to some really good things and some success that we’ve been able to have.”
That success has manifested in the form of back-to-back district titles, a 20-win season a year ago and getting off to a perfect start this season. The formula for winning is there according to Pedroza.
“I think we’re just all really focused and know that we have a lot of potential,” she said. “We all work really hard and try to get better every day. In the summer we have things almost every day and mostly everyone comes to that even though it’s optional.”
Aside from a desire to get better in the offseason, the Lady Wildcats spend quality time off the court in the classroom together, which could be the foundation to their success according to Rieger.
“We spend a lot of time in the classroom where we go over everything from plays to our leadership and we do projects about leadership,” explained the senior Wildcat. “So when it comes to it we know how to lead the team and how to be a leader for the team.”
Becoming a leader is not always a natural fit for every athlete but rather more of an earned role when they become a senior. But that leadership role is something the five seniors have embraced throughout their careers according to Good.
“I feel like we’ve always been leaders, we’ve never been the ones that really get down on ourselves but are always there picking each other up,” she said. “It’s nice to have those teammates behind us to pick each other up.”
Picking each other up has alleviated a host of problems that can destroy team unity according to Kreinbrink.
“In order for us to be the best team we can be, we have to put egos aside a little bit and they’ve done a fantastic job of that,” noted the Napoleon mentor. “I think they understand that because I point to districts a couple years ago. We finally got to the realization that maybe playing less but winning is a better feeling or a better experience than playing more or being more involved but losing.
“We just have a great group of kids that were growing and they really like each other, they care for each other. And that maturity and that caring for each other, I think, really helps us have a really good chemistry.”
The selfless attitudes have allowed Kreinbrink and his staff to create roles for each player while expanding the opportunity to talented underclassman to be involved and help out. Juniors Taylor Strock and Caely Ressler have been an integral part of Napoleon’s success.
In fact, Strock leads the team averaging 11.8 ppg and 3.1 rpg while Pedroza averages 10.4 ppg and Ressler chips in with 10.3 ppg and 5.4 rpg.
Another junior, Kalli Helberg, leads the team in rebounding with 6.3 per contest and 3.8 ppg while Good averages 5.1 ppg and Rieger 4.2 per game. Sophomore Emma Pedroza has also seen significant playing time averaging 6.3 ppg and 3.6 rpg.
Bostelman (3.3 ppg) is a great example of a role player that comes off the bench in a secondary position but provides support through her defense and uplifiting of those around her.
“Last year I came off an injury so this season I was looking to come back and just help however I could,” she explained. “I think my role is to definitely bring energy to the team. I’m a big energy person but I’ve also been working on my defense a lot this year and getting others around me to score a little bit more.
“Whether I’m on the court or on the bench or even before games cheering on the JV team, that’s a big thing to get everybody involved, to get everybody cheering for everyone else. I’m still involved in the game and making sure that they know that I’ve got their back, even when I’m not on the court.”
With a perfect start and two great runs in the postseason ending each time to Toledo Rogers, the Wildcats have a target on their back but Lankenau (3.2 ppg), a standout athlete in her own right as a three-time state tennis qualifier, believes the team’s focus is in the right place.
“We’re just really focused on ourselves and getting better every day and not really worried about whatever people have to say about us,” she remarked. “We focus on each game as it comes knowing that every team is going to play their best against us and we can’t underestimate any team.”
In fact, Kreinbrink admits that the postseason rarely comes up, rather the team is very centered on the next opponent and correcting mistakes.
“It’s not something we necessarily are thinking about right now and it’s certainly not something we talked about, we are focused every day to come in and get better,” he related. “We feel if we come in and try to get better every day, those are all add up and by the end of the year we feel like we’ll be playing our best basketball.”
Even in the 2020 season, as good as Napoleon has been, Kreinbrink has seen his team adjust for the better against teams that don’t make a lot of turnovers.
“Early on we depended a lot on turnovers and scoring points off them,” he explained. “But we play some teams that, frankly, just don’t turn it over as much so we couldn’t force them and get layups. We’ve worked really hard on our half court efficiency and we’ve seen improvements.
“We’ve seen some big strides even this past Friday against Northview. We could really control the tempo without getting up and down, which was good and nice to see. The best part is I think we still have room to improve but even if we can’t force turnovers, we can we still do what we want to do.”
No doubt this season has been a memorable one for the Napoleon community with likely many more memories to come. Through it all, Kreinbrink realizes the need to pause and cherish this special season because it won’t last forever.
“We all know it flies by,” he concluded. “When every group of freshmen comes in, you can’t imagine them being seniors. I remember the same thing when this group were freshmen, but they had maturity and I’ve seen their growth as people. I think the biggest reason why we’ve been able to find success is the type of kids that we have and the maturity that they have.”
