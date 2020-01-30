SHERWOOD — For the Fairview girls basketball program, the 2019-2020 season could have been looked at as a rebuilding year.
After all, with departed standout and double-double threat Mercedes Wagner graduated, players would need to step up to fill that void for a program stuck in the doldrums of .500 basketball before last season's 15-6 GMC runner-up campaign.
Led by senior Riley Mealer and a cast of young contributors, the Apaches appear to have stepped up to the challenge.
The Black and Gold have navigated a tough schedule to the tune of a 13-5 record and 3-1 mark in Green Meadows Conference games.
A key to the solid season for the Apaches has been the play of senior forward Riley Mealer, one of just three seniors on the roster for second-year coach Russ Zeedyk's squad, along with Taylor King and Kendall Baker.
The 5-8 Mealer has boosted her scoring average from 7.3 points to 10.6 points per contest while also seeing improvements in rebounding (3.1 to 3.5 per game) and steals (2.1 to 2.2 per game) and leading the squad in 3-pointers made (18).
Joined by freshman Carrie Zeedyk (10.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and junior Kiersten Cline (11.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg) in double-digit scoring, Mealer has filled some of the leadership gap with last year's departures.
"I think Riley has stepped up to lead the team as a senior should," said Zeedyk. "Off the court, she is a great student, all-A's honor roll. On the court she has been a leader offensively, hitting big shots when we need them and getting to the free throw line (50-of-74, 68 percent). She's very coachable and I am glad I had the opportunity to coach her for two years."
Some of the drive and motivation for this season's success has likely been fueled by the disappointment from last year's finish.
Following an outstanding 15-5 regular season a year ago that saw Fairview finish runner-up in a tough Green Meadows Conference field, Patrick Henry dealt the Apaches a stunning 45-37 loss that ousted the fourth-seeded squad from the postseason and ended a promising potential run before it ever really started.
"I think any time you have a loss it burns a little," admitted Zeedyk. "A tournament loss obviously ends your season and for the seniors, their last high school game. Our seniors were a part of that last season. I think they realize how quickly the tournament is coming and that should be enough to motivate them. I usually tell them before the game, 'if you can't get pumped up for this, then I can't help you.'"
Fairview's roster features the three aforementioned seniors, a trio of freshman in Carrie Zeedyk, Allison Rhodes (2.7 ppg) and Paige Ricica (0.3 ppg) and six juniors, led by Cline and Michelle Marshall (5.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
The balance across the roster, whether in scoring, rebounding or through the flow of the team's play, has been a key to moving forward through the 2019-20 slate.
"Any time a team can have a balanced scoring attack, it makes them a better team," noted Zeedyk. "I feel offensively we are very balanced. Our younger kids on JV are doing well, which is important because they are the ones we are practicing with and the ones pushing us in practice."
The schedule the Apaches have battled through has been nothing short of a gauntlet, with all five losses coming to teams with a combined 58-19 record while recording a win in the Bryan Holiday Classic against 14-3 Paulding by four points on Dec. 27.
Though an eight-point loss to Wayne Trace dropped Fairview to second place in the GMC standings and in need of some help to claim the program's first conference crown since 2005, the Apaches still have their hopes set high.
With this year's girls basketball tournament draw fast approaching and a rugged Elida District field featuring standout squads like Paulding, D-III No. 8 Liberty-Benton, D-III No. 9 Ottawa-Glandorf and talented squads like Patrick Henry and Spencerville, there's still plenty of improvement needed, too.
"We have to continue to improve our decision-making skills when we have the basketball and try to minimize our unforced turnovers," explained Zeedyk. "We have some younger players with good basketball instincts and I think as they get more varsity minutes and get more comfortable, that should improve.
"We need to get better defensively, we have too many mental letdowns on defense or get caught relaxing and are a second late getting to the play. I think some of that is just instinct and basketball IQ, so we'll continue to work and improve as a team."
