SHERWOOD — Two years ago, Fairview girls basketball was in the midst of their second-straight district final appearance and had just won the Green Meadows Conference title for the first time in 16 years.
It was an impressive run in head coach Russell Zeedyk’s fourth season as head coach that saw the Apaches win 40 games in two seasons and two juniors to be the following season were at the core of it.
Carrie Zeedyk and Allison Rhodes both entered the varsity squad their freshman seasons and following an exodus from some important seniors from that 2020-21 squad, they were expected to pick up a large part of the slack.
The 16-7 Apaches fell short of expectations they put on themselves, failing to win the GMC for a second-straight season, and failing to get out of sectionals for the first time in their varsity careers.
Now seniors, Zeedyk and Rhodes only have one more season to right the ship and bring the Apaches back to GMC and tournament prominence, and they are determined to do that.
Both Zeedyk and Rhodes have been playing basketball together for more years in their lives than they haven’t been playing together, as they first teamed up in third grade playing under none other than Russell Zeedyk, Carrie’s dad and now the current high school head coach.
They experienced a lot of success on the court alongside their class, but just like the current day, the two current seniors were at the forefront of that success.
“We had a lot of success when we were younger, and then we were obviously the only two to stick it out and we are still having that success at the varsity level,” Carrie Zeedyk said. “Our main play when we were younger was the pick and roll. Obviously that’s not our only play now but we still have plays were that’s the same formation so that’s just cool to look back at.”
“It was just natural instinct for both of them. Just reading the pass or knowing where to cut and it’s something that you really can’t teach,” Russell Zeedyk said.
That experience together on the court has led to a lot of success all the way up until now and a big part of that stems from their on-court chemistry developed over the course of 10 years.
“We spent so much time together, on and off the court so we have a pretty strong bond,” Rhodes said.
From the jump both players had success but Zeedyk did especially and that was an important factor as a freshman coming in to play varsity for her dad.
“Just being my daughter, she had to be beyond a doubt good enough to play and I made that pretty clear. I think the first game her freshman year she played some JV quarters, but she played like two and a half varsity quarter also and scored 18 points,” Russell Zeedyk said. “The other coaches the summer before that told me she needs to be on varsity, but I still wanted her to prove that and I think she made that an easier decision.”
Zeedyk went on to score 10.4 points per game her freshman season, then 11.3 points per game her sophomore season, proving to be a pivotal force on two squads that combined for 40 wins. Then as a junior, she took the jump as the teams leading scorer averaging 15.6 points per game while also averaging four assists per contest.
Rhodes, who battled injury for her first two seasons, improved her scoring from 5.5 points per game in her sophomore season to 11.4 points in her junior season while also leading the team rebounds with six per game as well.
But even through the success that she saw in her junior season, she still was battling injuries throughout the year, something that she seemingly couldn’t shake. It was definitely a struggle and led to some of falling shorts of last year’s squad.
“Ever since the beginning of my high school career, I’ve struggled with knee injuries. So I’ve kind of been in and out of the game,” Rhodes said. “I really made it a focal point, especially over this summer to better may game and become more versatile, so that I can benefit the team in ways that I haven’t been able to the past three years.”
She’s benefited the team this season and then some, as she leads the team in scoring and is fourth in the Crescent-News coverage area in points per game at 14.8. She’s played in every contest so far this season.
“It has been a great feeling to see her senior year that she’s having a year that she has been capable of having and that she’s getting rewarded for sticking it out. She could have easily gave up when she had those injures but she stuck it out, made it to her senior year and it having a really good year,” Russell Zeedyk said.
Right behind her in scoring is Zeedyk at 14.5 points per game and fifth in the coverage area in scoring. She is on her way to putting up four double-digit scoring seasons in her varsity career and that was rewarded by becoming the 14th Apache to reach 1,000 points earlier this season.
And what has come from all of this — wins.
The Apaches are off to a roaring start with a 10-3 record and a 2-0 start inside the GMC. They have been one of the top scoring teams in the area with Rhodes and Zeedyk alongside junior Kelly Crites being three of the top four scorers in the GMC.
Crites has been a big part of their success as after a breakout sophomore season that saw her average 13.9 points en route to a first team all-GMC selection, she’s averaging 13.6 points per game this season while also leading the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg), steals (3.6 spg) and three-point percentage (24-51, 47.1%).
Throughout her three years for the Apaches, everyone around her has seen her confidence blossom and that has taken a load off of the seniors shoulders this season. That confidence has allowed her to run the floor more, averaging 3.8 assists per game this season which in the area, is only behind Zeedyk’s 4.7 assists per game this season.
“When Kelly was a freshman, she could obviously score but she wouldn’t take ove games. And then sophomore year she started shooting more threes and having more confidence and now this year she’ll really take someone one-on-one or take it the full length of the court,” Carrie Zeedyk said.
All of this, Zeedyk’s leadership, Rhodes reaching her full potential and Crites becoming more confident has led the Apaches to the start they wanted. But they know they are still five games away from getting the GMC title back to Fairview, and they know they still have some good GMC squads to go through, including the reigning champs Ayersville who have started the season 10-2, 2-0 GMC.
Last year, the two met in the final conference game of the season with an outright conference title on the line. Fairview fell in that matchup 59-49.
“Obviously Ayersville won the league last year and we were right there with them. It came down to the last game,” Carrie Zeedyk said. “All summer it was in the back of our minds and we’ve been just putting in the extra work, getting the little things right.”
That goal that is in sight and all the winning that has come along in the past three and a half season has been great for the pair of Fairview seniors, and they want to make sure that they have no regrets coming out of their last season.
But the things that have come with the all the winning and outside of just the wins and losses have been special too.
“I just want to come out of every game without having any regrets,” Carrie Zeedyk said. “And I also want to make memories off the court, that’s important too ... Having things like that and just spending time together and having those memories to go along with basketball is important.”
For coach Zeedyk, he knows how fast time can go and that is brought to the forefront with every class that passes through. But having two daughters now graduate in two-straight years has really put all of that in perspective.
“I just want them to enjoy it, it’s going fast. The last fours years have gone fast and when it is your daughter, it really hits home how fast it goes but I just want them to have a good year and remember it,” Zeedyk said.
“One of my end of the year speeches is always that what you do for the next 10 years is more important than what you did in the last four and when they go out in the future I want them to be successful in the next four years,” Zeedyk continued. “They’ve been great athletes, they’ve been great players, but I want them to be great young adults and I think they both have the potential to do that.”
