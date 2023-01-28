Success takes time. That is something that Ayersville girls basketball, three seniors and a group of talented players all had to learn.
Just four years ago, Kaylee Dockery, Neva Sheets and Zarriya Young were all a part of a freshman class that saw their varsity squad go just 6-17.
They were young, they weren’t confident and the program had been going through a little bit of a rough patch before they got there. Tim Nicely, was in his first year of head coach and everyone was learning a little bit.
The next year as sophomores, they went 10-11, but added two more key freshman to the mix in Ally Schindler and Taylor Craft. They started to see success in the Green Meadows Conference, going 4-3. They knew they had talent, they just had to figure out how to put it together.
In the year that followed, when Dockery, Sheets and Young were juniors, the Pilots saw a breakthrough. They improved all the way to 19-4 and ran their way through the GMC gauntlet, defeating Fairview in the final conference game of the season to win the outright GMC title.
For anyone reading this, that progression didn’t take long to read, but for them it was three long years of working to rebuild a program that had won the GMC as recently as 2016 and when they finally reached that GMC mountaintop, the feeling was undeniable.
“It was an incredible feeling,” Dockery said of the title-winning season last year. “I think our team needed that. We need to show people what we were capable of because sometimes we don’t play up to our capabilities. Winning that GMC title was everything we needed for this season to push us to work harder and win it again this year.”
And now in the midst of their senior season, that struggling 6-17 year seems like a thing of the very distant past as they are once again on the title hunt starting the season 13-3 and 4-0 inside the GMC. But even through all the success, struggles have still found them and there is still plenty of successes yet to be reached.
Dockery, Sheets and Young have been playing together since middle school. Dockery didn’t arrive at Ayersville until her eighth grade year where herself, Young and Sheets all played together for the first time. But Dockery and Sheets played AAU together dating back to sixth grade. Sheets and Young played together in middle school as well.
They all developed a chemistry with another early on.
“We were always on the same page and we still obviously are,” Sheets said. “We know where to get the ball to each other.”
It wasn’t just on the court where progress was being made either.
“I think they have pushed each other over the years to get better at shooting and ball handling and that kind of stuff,” Nicely, a fourth-year head coach said of the senior class “I think they’ve become stronger players and strong people because of it.”
Dockery and Sheets both garnered varsity playing time as freshman a part of that 6-17 squad with Dockery playing full-time and Sheets spliting time between JV and varsity.
For all of them, confidence was key.
“I was terrified,” Dockery said of being put on varsity full-time as a freshman. “I struggled with confidence at first but I think as time went on I got better and closer with my teammates.”
“I didn’t want to mess up and be annoying to my teammates,” Sheets said. “So there’s definitely pressure, not turning the ball over, making my shots. But when I was a freshman all the upperclassmen were really accepting.”
Young didn’t get much varsity playing time until this senior season after improving over the summer. A major injury to their best inside player in Craft, who as a sophomore was a pivotal part of their GMC championship winning team averaging 7.1 points per game, eight rebounds per contest and a massive 4.1 blocks per game, brought Young’s role more to the forefront.
Young was one of the people who were partially tasked with helping to fill that void on the inside off the bench. This year she’s averaging 1.5 points and two rebounds per game.
“She didn’t play much last year and then she decided to step away but I was glad to have her back this year,” Nicely said of Young. “She came to summer camps this year and you could see some improvement … she gives us a good presence on the inside and she can rebound and do those type of things.”
Not only has Young been a pivotal part of rebuilding the interior in the absence of Craft, she’s also a pivotal part of the locker room as well.
“I know that we all have to have good energy in order to play we. If I see my teammates down I just try to hype them up and encourage them,” Young said. “I care about them, and I know we all just want the same thing. We all just want to win. So I want to help them out as much as I can.”
That energy Young helps give is certainly felt by the rest of the locker room too.
“When we are in the locker room, she’s always pumping us up. She’ll play music and we’ll dance with her and get ready for the game,” Dockery said. “If she wasn’t there we wouldn’t be as hype for the game. She brings a lot of energy to the team.”
Dockery excelled as a scorer right away, averaging 7.4 points per game as a freshman, 9.1 points per game as a sophomore, leading the team with 11.1 points per game as a junior en route to a second team all-GMC selection. This year she had a slow start at points, but has seen her scoring average get above double digits at 10.1.
“I have amazing teammates,” Dockery said. “Without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I do and my coaches always having confidence in me has helped as well because I get down and it’s hard for me to gain the confidence back. They’ve always helped me with that.”
Sheets saw a similar trajectory scoring wise but right from the jump she was able to play the role of a court general, leading the team in assists as a sophomore with 2.5 per game, upping that to 3.1 her junior season and now 3.4 as a senior.
“I’ve always been first to pass, first to pass up a shot and pass the ball,” Sheets said. “I like taking that role of getting the ball to other because when everyone gets to score, it’s just better for us as a team,” Sheets said.
Her scoring has improved too, as she has jumped from 5.5 points per game as a sophomore to 9.1 points per game as a senior. Her 24 threes are a team best this season as well.
“I really worked in the summer with my shooting and ball handling,” Sheets said. “I just became more confident and I know my team needs to score more so my coaches have just pushed me to keep shooting the ball and I’ve really gained that confidence.”
That confidence led her to signing with Anderson College to play basketball there next season. Anderson currently leads all of NCAA Division III in threes made per game.
Being able to gel with others has been a key to the success of this senior class. Maci Froelich was a big part of the title team for Ayersville last year averaging 4.1 points per game and five rebounds a contest.
Even more importantly was gelling with the younger players in Schindler and Craft who after impressive freshman seasons, took an even bigger jump and were named honorable mention all-Ohio as sophomores.
This year, Schindler is well on her way to another all-Ohio honor as she is averaging a career high 13 points per game while helping pick up the rebounding hole that Craft left with her injury and averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.
“Over the years, they’ve gelled really well with other classes,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely, who started coaching when this senior class were freshman, said. It’s very important to get along with everybody and sort of know your role and what you can do … I think they’ve accepted that so.”
This year with players like freshman Kendra Waldron and junior Mabel McGuire entering the starting lineup, continuing to gel with new teammates has helped them to the position they find themselves now.
But even through all the winning they have experienced, there is still plenty more to be accomplished.
Last season, though winning the GMC title was a huge step up for them. They failed to win a playoff game, falling to ninth-seeded Lincolnview 55-48 in sectional finals.
“This year we definitely want to win sectionals that’s our goal. Last year we had nine days off because our game got cancelled due to weather and I think that wasn’t good for us,” Dockery said. “But we really want to do better in the tournament this year.”
And a second-straight GMC title is also on the docket as well. With three games left to play, only the Pilots and Fairview are undefeated in the league and it seems the two are on a collision course again this year for the GMC title game.
“We won the GMC last year and hopefully we can battle for that again,” Nicely said. We’ve got two tough teams ahead of us before we worry about Fairview.”
No one can deny the success that this senior class and those that have surrounded them have built though. And as time goes on for this senior class no matter what the rest of this year has in store for them, that feeling of building towards success will always stick with them.
“I think really building up to the success has been gratifying,” Sheets said. It’s a really fun team and with all the success that we’ve had the last year it is just really fun to be a part of the team.”
