For the second season in a row, Wayne Trace’s Claire Sinn has been selected as the Green Meadows Conference player of the year.

Sinn has had an outstanding four year career for the Raiders, being twice named the league’s top player, selected to the first team as a sophomore and was on the second team as a freshman.

Miriam Sinn of the Raiders was also chosen on the first team, along with Fairview’s Riley Mealer and Kiersten Cline, Ally Cape of Edgerton and Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville.

All-GMC Girls Basketball

First team

Ally Cape (Edgerton); Riley Mealer (Fairview); Kiersten Cline (Fairview); Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville); Claire Sinn (Wayne Trace) and Miriam Sinn (Wayne Trace).

Player of the year: Claire Sinn (Wayne Trace)

Second team

Karsyn Brumett (Antwerp); Heather Oberlin (Antwerp); Taylor Addington (Ayersville); Raena Willett (Holgate); Tristen Norden (Tinora) and Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace).

Honorable mention

Asti Coppes (Antwerp); Kryshal Dales (Ayersville); Coral Picillo (Edgerton); Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview); Avery Slattery (Hicksville); Justine Eis (Holgate); Anna Frazer (Tinora) and Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace).

