AYERSVILLE — Playing for their third coach in four years, three seniors at Ayersville are doing their best to keep the Pilot girls basketball program on a stable foundation.
The trio of Taylor Addington, Kryshae Dales and Callie Dishop might have have the gaudy numbers others have, but what they do have is a sense of family in a place where family is a big part of life.
“We’ve been struggling between coaches,” said Dales. “I think we’ve been a tight-knit group. We’ve stuck together through the changes. We come to practice every day with smiles on our faces. We always try to be upbeat.”
“It definitely has been hard,” commented Dishop on the change. “I wish we would have had the same coach all four years. Freshman and sophomore year, we had the same coach but I didn’t get to work with him because I was on the JV team. Last year, I liked our coach. I was sad to see him go. I like coach Nicely, he pushes us to work hard and be the best that we can be.”
One face that has stayed the same in the revolving coaching carousel at Ayersville has been assistant coach Frank Tressler.
“It’s been different coaching styles,” Dales said of all the changes. “Each year, we’ve adjusted well. It helps that we’ve had Frank Tressler with us all three years. He knows how we are and what drills we need to do.”
Having Tressler has helped with the family mentality. He is a calming influence on a team that has stayed close through the trying times.
“A lot of us on the team are really close,” said Addington. “There is a whole group of us that all hang out.”
Addington is the one who has been affected by the changeover the most. Playing on the varsity for her fourth year, she had two years of Craig McCord and one year playing for Larry Freshour before her senior season with Tim Nicely.
“I got to go on varsity my freshman year and I was really happy with that,” said Addington. “I love basketball. I’ve been playing it since I was little. I love the game. I love these coaches, these coaches are funny. They are just as competitive as us three seniors are.”
For Dishop, being on the varsity team is a rather new experience. She spent the prior three years on the junior varsity squad.
“This year, I’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season,” said Dishop. “I’ve just gotten to play more and get more varsity experience.”
She found a role, and has done what she can to help the team.
“At the beginning (of the year), I really didn’t play that much,” admitted Dishop. “I kept up my spirits and cheered them on, even though I wasn’t playing. Since I’ve been playing more, I just try to do the best that I can.”
The foundation seems to be in good hands under Nicely, who is back at Ayersville after spending time at Fayette and Montpelier. Nicely spent time at every level with boys the boys and girls at Ayersville before heading to Fayette.
“It’s been fun coming back to Ayersville after being gone for nine years,” said the new girls coach. “This group of seniors have been really great kids. These three seniors have a great work ethic. They work so well with everybody on the team. I don’t think I’ve coached a group of girls that everybody gets along so well.”
The coaching turnover has had an effect on the program. The biggest job the trio of seniors the team has is keeping up the spirits of the team during a 5-14 campaign.
“Right now, we realize we don’t have the record that we want,” admitted Dales. “We’re trying to make practice and our games more enjoyable. We’re working hard every day and I think it’s starting to show in games and practices. We’ve been fighting with good teams. We just have to put four quarters together. We’re getting there.”
For Nicely, a bright spot has been the leadership of the three seniors. All of them bring some different to help the team try to win.
“They bring a lot,” said the new Ayersville coach. “Kryshal is not what you would call a No. 1 point guard, but she has accepted the role and has done a very good job. Taylor plays on the wing and she can drive and Callie comes in and has hit a lot of 3s lately. Everybody brings something a little bit different to the table.”
Despite the recent slide, the senior trio all agrees this is now the time to turn it around. The Pilots close the season with games against Wayne Trace, Continental and Holgate on the road, then play Crestview in the opening round of the tournament.
“I think right now, we are doing really good,” Addington said of the team’s play at the end of the season. “We’re going to peak.”
