WAUSEON – Two years ago, the Wauseon girls basketball program was struggling. A young team made up of mostly underclassmen went through a rough 3-20 campaign. Now, those youngsters have experience, and as seniors have turned it around.
Last year was the start, going 12-12 and winning a postseason game for the first time in four years under new coach Dan Seiler. Now, led by seniors like Sam Aeschliman and Sydney Zirkle, the Indians are 12-3, on a four-game winning streak, and in the hunt for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball title.
Aeschliman and Zirkle – both captains of the team, know they are the building blocks of a rebuilding power.
“I was a captain last year, but it takes on a while new role being a senior captain, so I was nervous at first,” said Aeschliman on being a second-year captain. “As soon as the season got started, I got used to it.”
Aeschliman was up to the challenge of being a senior leader for the Indians.
“They (the coaches) expect more and I expect more out of myself,” she said. “I want to leave a good impression on the underclassmen. It’s definitely been a lot of hard work, but it’s been a lot of fun. The coaches have pushed us harder than anyone has pushed us.”
Along with fellow seniors Eliana Barajas, Amanda Wendt, Paige Smith, Delanie Roush and Mercedez Osley, Wauseon has helped turn the tide on the hardwood.
The change at Wauseon needed to be a mental one. Both Aeschliman and Zirkle were key cogs on a team two years ago that needed a late winning streak to finish 3-20. After a slow start last year, the team ripped off eight wins in a row heading into the postseason.
“Something finally clicked all of a sudden and we started working as a team,” admitted Zirkle, who averages 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. “Freshman and sophomore year, individual people were trying to score as many points. We work as one.”
“I feel like we are jelling,” is how Aeschliman put it.
Everyone involved realized the problem was getting to believe. Believe in themselves, and believe in the system.
“The biggest thing is that we couldn’t finish a game,” said Aeschliman, who boasts a season line of 9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 17 made 3-pointers this season. “That was the problem. We were in games, we just couldn’t finish them. Something just clicked and we just got tired of it. We know how to win now. We figured it out what works for us and how to win.”
“I totally agree with that,” admitted the head coach of the Indians. “At some point, you have to get fed up with being last all the time. That’s what this group has done. They’ve brought it upon themselves to say they are tired of losing and don’t like it. They’ve worked really hard the last two summers to transition into something positive.”
Seiler admits that sometimes, those old habits creep up.
“There have been positives and there has been negatives,” he said. “Getting this group to have the confidence that they are good has been a struggle. It’s real easy to get down on yourselves when you lose and this kids have transitioned into a positive winning attitude, which is pretty remarkable in itself. Watching them do that and grow as players and individuals is pretty cool.”
It came back in a loss to Delta to kick off NWOAL play. It was also the last time the Indians have lost a basketball game this season. Afterwards, the coach challenged the team to be better than they have ever been, and so far it has paid off.
“In the last few games, we as coaches have challenged Sam and Syd and the seniors,” stated Seiler. “I’m more proud of them these past four or five games then I’ve been all season and the season before. That’s pretty rewarding for me.”
That was easy to do for Seiler, who knew he could depend on leaders like Aeschliman and Zirkle.
“I don’t know if there is anything calm about either one of the two,” joked the second-year coach. “Just having their presence and experience – its hard to match that.”
For Zirkle, winning basketball is like a family business. Her family includes an aunt who is the second leading scorer at Bowling Green State University in Jackie (Motycka) Mossing and cousins Chad and Haili who are 1,000 point career scorers at Evergreen.
“You would think there would be, but I don’t really feel it,” Zirkle said of playing under pressure. “Their support is great. I have a lot of great mentors in my family. I just feel unconditional support from them. I just do my thing. I don’t try to live up to them. They don’t have expectations for me, they just want to see me play ball.”
Oh, and one small reward for winning was getting the chance to beat Archbold. After three years of losing, the seniors led the group in a season sweep of their rivals.
“Not once, but twice,” pointed out Aeschliman. “We’ve never beaten Archbold in our four years. That felt so good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.