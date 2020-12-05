Following a pair of games postponed due to COVID protocols, Defiance finally took the floor for head coach Nate Headley’s first game as Bulldog mentor against Hicksville on Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Headley’s current program, his former school spoiled his debut as Kenzie Schroeder and the Aces pulled away late to defeat Defiance, 53-45.
Schroeder, who averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game in the Aces’ 0-2 start, eclipsed all three categories with an impressive line of 28 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Hicksville’s first victory of the year.
“In comparison to the way we played on Thursday (67-30 loss to Fairview), I was proud of the girls, they didn’t hang their heads, give up and feel sorry for themselves,” said Hicksville head coach Josh Freese. “We’ve still got to find our groove. We’re trying to get as many games in as possible so that limits practice time … I’m proud of the way they were able to stick through today and pull out the win.”
The win was anything but easy, however, in a physical contest that saw both teams struggle to find scoring rhythms at times.
“I thought our girls did a good job competing the whole game,” said Headley, a Hicksville graduate. “We didn’t give up, gave a lot of effort in each quarter and then did some good things to get the lead at one point. Give Hicksville credit for playing the way they wanted to play, they took us out of our offense a little bit, especially in that second half.”
The two squads battled to a 34-34 deadlock through three periods but the opening few minutes of the final period was where Hicksville got the separation it needed.
Up 37-34 with 6:30 left to go, Schroeder stole a loose ball and was fouled hard on her way to the bucket by DHS junior guard Olivia Moats. Moats was whistled for an intentional foul, giving the Aces two foul shots and possession of the ball.
Schroeder made the two freebies then spun on the baseline for a quick layup off the glass to turn a three-point ballgame into a 41-34 advantage. Schroeder scored again following a pair of DHS misses to put Hicksville up nine.
The Bulldogs still had answers, however, as a long trey from Moats and a pair of buckets from senior Joanna Schlatter sparked a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 45-43 with 2:39 to go.
With the Aces’ lead at 47-45 with 1:47 remaining, Hicksville sophomore Lindsay Bergman came up with a clutch play, driving through contact for a bucket while being fouled. Though the free throw was missed, Defiance got no closer as the Bulldogs missed their final nine shots and the Aces hit four of six freebies to ice their first win of the year.
“You can kinda tell it’s our first time out, don’t use that as an excuse, but there are definitely some things that need cleaned up,” said Headley. “It’s making some easy shots, doing some simple execution stuff. Overall, I’m happy with the way we played, it’s just disappointing the result.”
A key momentum swing came in the second half of the first quarter. Following a Schroeder bucket that put Hicksville up 22-16 with 3:49 before the break, Defiance kept the Aces off the scoreboard for the rest of the period, battling back with an 8-0 run. A Moats trey sparked the run while a bucket and free throw from Mira Horvath knotted things up at 22. Moats capped the rally with a layup following three DHS offensive boards with 29 seconds to go, sending the Bulldogs into the locker room with a 24-22 lead.
Crall chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds to help the Hicksville cause while Bergman added eight points and junior Avery Slattery tallied seven points with a pair of 3-pointers.
“Our girls know when teams prepare for us, they’re going to look to take away Kenzie Schroeder and rightfully so, she’s a darn good ballplayer,” explained Freese. “We’ve got a lot of options though. We’ve got a lot of girls that, playing to their strengths, can help us out. Molly does a great job of getting to the rim, Lindsey hits that 15-footer better than most girls. The more that we realize that the more we stop stepping back and waiting for Kenzie to do it all .. and step up individually, the better we’re going to be as a team.”
A balanced DHS scoring output saw sophomore Kinley Maynard pace Defiance with 15 points, including five makes from the charity stripe. Moats hit three treys in a 13-point effort while Schlatter had six points.
Defiance will get a quick turnaround to try and bounce back on their home court as the Bulldogs will host the 31st DPT Classic on Monday and Tuesday. Defiance will face Ayersville in the second game of Monday’s 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. semifinal doubleheader, following the early contest between Archbold and Tinora. Hicksville returns to action Monday with a trip to Hilltop.
“We’re looking forward to the competition (at the DPT Classic),” added Headley. “We’re looking forward to the ability to hopefully defend our title, we know they’re all coming for us. The game experience is something you can’t simulate all the time in practice and there’s no substitute for it. We'll learn from this, move on and be ready to go Monday.”
HICKSVILLE (53) - Slattery 7; Phillips 0; Schroeder 28; Smith 0; Bergman 8; Crall 10; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 21-53 9-17 53.
DEFIANCE (45) - Moats 13; Wahl 0; Schlatter 6; Black 4; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 15; Hoffman 2; Harrison 0; Horvath 5. Totals 17-62 8-11 45.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 2-12 (Slattery 2), Defiance 3-16 (Moats 3). Rebounds: Hicksville 38 (Schroeder, Crall 13), Defiance 27 (Schlatter 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 17, Defiance 12.
Hicksville 13 9 12 19 - 53
Defiance 10 14 10 11 - 45
Reserves: Defiance, 27-14.
