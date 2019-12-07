EDGERTON – Kylie Sauder led a balanced Archbold attack with 16 points as the Bluestreaks picked up a 64-29 non-league girls basketball win at Edgerton.
Abi Borojevich added 14 points for Archbold (2-3). The Bluestreaks had nine players score in the win.
Ally Cape led Edgerton (1-3) with eight points.
ARCHBOLD (64) – Rodriguez 6; Hostetler 4; Gensler 5; McQuade 2; Borojevich 14; Rupp 6; Sauder 16; Ziegler 7; Phillips 4. Totals 20-17-64.
EDGERTON (29) – Siebenaler 5; Cape 8; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 2; Smith 2; Herman 6; Moreno 6. Totals 11-3-29.
Three point goals: Archbold — Sauder 4, Borojevich 2, Phillips. Edgerton — Cape 2, Herman 2.
Archbold 14 12 17 21 — 64
Edgerton 5 6 9 9 — 29
Montpelier 40, Fayette 38
MONTPELIER – Trinity Richmire scored at the buzzer for Montpelier to lift the Locomotives to a 40-38 win at home over Fayette in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball action.
Montpelier came from five points down in the final two minutes to get the win.
Montpelier is now 3-1, with all games being played in the league. Ali Repp and Aeriel Page led a balanced attack with nine points each.
Jensyn Robinson led Fayette (2-2, 2-1) with 14 points. Trista Fruchey had nine points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
FAYETTE (38) – Robinson 14; Fruchey 9; Bentley 8; Gaona 5; Figgins 2. Totals 15-5-38.
MONTPELIER (40) – Repp 9; Page 9; Bumb 8; Richmire 7; Fritsch 6; McCord 1. Totals 15-5-40.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Robinson 2, Gaona. Montpelier – Bumb 2, Repp, Richmire, Fritsch. Rebounds: Fayette 29 (Fruchey 13), Montpelier 29 (Repp 8). Turnovers: Fayette 16, Montpelier 14.
Fayette 10 2 15 11 – 38
Montpelier 13 6 12 9 – 40
Reserves: Montpelier, 31-14.
Pettisville 44,
Hilltop 41 (OT)
PETTISVILLE — Senior Mikayla Graber tallied a team-high 15 points as Pettisville outlasted BBC foe Hilltop 44-41 in overtime.
Jessica McWatters hit six freebies and added 11 markers in the win for the Blackbirds (2-3, 2-1 BBC), which out-shot the Cadets 20-1 from the charity stripe.
Morgan Nordan netted a game-high 17 points for Hilltop (1-4, 0-1 BBC). Kodi Brenner added 12.
HILLTOP (41) — Maddox 2; La. Baker 2; Norden 17; Jermeny 2; Brenner 12; Barnum 2; Le. Baker 4. Totals 18-1-41.
PETTISVILLE (44) — McWatters 11; Hartzler 3; Graber 15; Sauder 2; King 5; Borden 8. Totals 10-20-44.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Norden 2, Brenner 2. Pettisville — Graber 2, McWatters, King.
Hilltop 8 8 10 9 6 — 41
Pettisville 8 8 6 13 9 — 44
Reserves: Hilltop, 41-24.
Stryker 32,
North Central 27
STRYKER — Haylee Fulk and Kalista Blevins each had 11 points for Stryker as the Panthers downed visiting North Central 32-27 in Buckeye Border Conference action.
Fulk knocked down three triples in the win. She had eight of her 11 points in the first half.
The Panthers (3-1, 2-1 BBC) struggled early, trailing 9-3 after the opening stanza.
Madison Brown led North Central (1-4, 1-3 BBC) with 15 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (27) – Brown 15; Balser 4; Hickman 2; Bonney 6. Totals 10-5-27.
STRYKER (32) – Myers 5; Cadwell 5; Fulk 11; Blevins 11. Totals 11-5-32.
Three-point goals: North Central — Brown 2. Stryker — Fulk 3, Myers.
North Central 9 7 0 11 — 27
Stryker 3 13 9 7 — 32
