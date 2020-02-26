Rematches of regular season games is a common theme for girls basketball district semifinal games coming up on Thursday.
In Division II, longtime rivals Napoleon and Wauseon will square off in a district semifinal at Paulding. The Cats have the regular season win, which was a 50-36 decision in the championship game of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic in late December.
Napoleon is rolling along at 23-0, thanks to its depth. It was in full display in a sectional final win, where ten players scored for the Wildcats.
“We had good games from a lot of people,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink following a lopsided win against Kenton in the sectional final. We came in and did what we hoped to do, especially after a long layoff.”
For Wauseon, its the second straight season of taking on a top-ranked team in the district. Last year, the Indians were sent to Springfield, where they fell to the eventual state champions in Rogers, 69-40. Now, they make the trip west to tangle with the Wildcats.
“It’s the way it is,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about it. If we’re going to compete, we might as well compete with the best. We had a nice game against Rogers last year. I can’t complain, they were just that good.:
Regular-season rematches dot the Division III district at Elida. The second game of Thursday’s doubleheader pits Fairview (18-5) against Paulding (19-4).
The two played a close game on Dec. 27, where Fairview prevailed 53-49 in the opening game of the Bryan Holiday Tournament.
“I think they are playing well,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. “I don’t mean we’re not playing well, but they are playing really well and the way they played in the sectional, it’s going to be a tough, tough game for us.”
The Panthers have suffered just one defeat since the holiday tournament game. In the tournament opener, Paulding knocked out Coldwater 56-34. Chelsi Giesige led the Panthers with 24 points.
“I think we’re a better team than when we faced then before,” Paulding coach Matthew Arellano said on matching up with Fairview again. “The girls are ready for this. We’ll put together the best gameplan we can.”
The Apaches ran its win streak to seven after getting past Spencerville, 62-49. Allison Rhodes, who missed two weeks because of an injury, led the way for Fairview with 19 points and five rebounds.
The opening game at Elida pits No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) against No. 11 Liberty-Benton (20-3).
A district that has already seen its fare share of surprises starts Thursday when Montpelier (14-10) battles Elmwood (15-9). The Locos, the 11th seed in the district, beat the 10th seed in Liberty Center (44-40) and the 12th seed in Genoa (42-30) to reach the district.
Genoa was in the sectional final after defeating the third seed Delta in the opening round.
Elmwood, the seventh seed in the district, beat the fifth seed in Archbold 42-32 to advance.
The upsets continued in the bottom half of the bracket. Lake (12-12) who came in as the ninth seed, took down the top seed in Eastwood and Woodmore, the fourth seed, to reach the district semifinals.
Otsego is the second seed in the district and beat the sixth seed Swanton to advance.
In Division IV, a league rematch highlights the field for the district at Defiance. In the nightcap, two Green Meadows Conference schools square off as Wayne Trace (19-4) the four-time defending league champions, will face Antwerp (14-10).
Wayne Trace had no trouble with North Central, defeating the Eagles 51-17 in a sectional final. Antwerp was able to get past Stryker, 45-24.
The Raiders and Archers opened league play against each other, with Wayne Trace prevailing 61-32 at Antwerp.
The opening game of the district pits Ottoville (14-9) against Crestview (14-9). The two played a game in Crestview back on the opening weekend of the season, with the Big Green scoring a 46-36 decision.
Two first-time matchups for the season meet at Ottawa-Glandorf in a pair of district semifinals as Columbus Grove (19-3) takes on Delphos St. John’s (12-12) and Kalida (17-7) will battle Arlington (18-5).
