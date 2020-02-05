CONTINENTAL — Wayne Trace rallied from a seven-point hole after one quarter to claim its ninth straight win on Tuesday, downing Continental 60-53.

Claire Sinn’s 17 points led the charge for the Raiders (16-3) while Miriam Sinn chipped in 16 markers.

Kerri Prowant put up 19 points and five 3-pointers to pace the Pirates (10-10) while Catelyn Etter had a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards. Alex Hoeffel added 12 markers.

WAYNE TRACE (60) — C. Sinn 17; Katie Stoller 3; M. Sinn 16; Shepherd 9; Katr. Stoller 8; R. Stoller 7; Graham 0. Totals 22-22-47 12-15 60.

CONTINENTAL (53) — Armey 6; Keller 0; Prowant 19; Hoeffel 12; Etter 13; Potts 3. Totals 20-45 5-6 53.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — M. Sinn 2, Katie Stoller, C. Sinn. Continental — Prowant 5, Hoeffel, Etter, Potts. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Shepherd 9), Continental 22 (Etter 13). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Continental 17.

Wayne Trace 15 15 24 6 — 60

Continental 22 13 11 7 — 53

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 37-8.

Hicksville 39, Pettisville 27

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville freshman Kenzie Schroeder racked up 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, powering the Aces past Pettisville, 39-27.

The double-double helped boost Hicksville’s season mark to 7-11.

Jessica McWatters recorded 13 points and six steals for the Blackbirds (3-16) while Mikayla Graber added 10 points.

PETTISVILLE (27) - McWatters 13; Balser 0; Hartzler 0; Graber 10; Sauder 0; Grieser 1; Plank 2; King 0; Borden 1. Totals 7-9-27.

HICKSVILLE (39) — Slattery 5; Phillips 2; Schroeder 23; Villena 4; Smith 0; Bergman 0; Crall 5; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 16-4-39.

Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 2, Graber 2. Hicksville — Slattery. Rebounds: Pettisville 22 (Borden 5), Hicksville 33 (Schroeder 11). Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Hicksville 19.

Pettisville 3 8 8 8 — 27

Hicksville 12 10 11 6 — 39

Leipsic 44, Antwerp 42

LEIPSIC — Leipsic had eight players in the scoring column as the Vikings rallied for a 44-42 win over Antwerp.

Liz Scheckelhoff and Langhals each scored 11 for the Vikings (11-8).

Asti Coppes and Karsyn Brumett each chipped in with 12 points for the Archers (8-11).

ANTWERP (42) — Coppes 12; Recker 0; Reinhart 0; Schuette 3; DeVore 2; Gomez 5; Brumett 12; Oberlin 8. Totals 15-6-42.

LEIPSIC (44) — Scheckelhoff 11; Kirkendall 2; Berger 5; M. Hermiller 6; Langhals 11; Giron 3; Martines 3; J. Hermiller 3. Totals 14-12-44.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett 4, Gomez, Schuette. Leipsic — Berger, Langhals, Martines, Giron.

Antwerp 9 9 1 6 8 — 42

Leipsic 7 9 14 14 — 44

Bryan 52, Van Wert 41

BRYAN — Shallyn Miley was clutch from the free throw line, hitting 10-of-12 attempts as Bryan took down visiting Van Wert, 52-41.

Miley finished with 16 points for the Golden Bears (15-4), which pulled away with an 18-10 fourth-quarter advantage.

VAN WERT (41) — Young 6; Welch 2; Smith 0; Clouse 6; Barnhart 0; Rickard 12; C. Phillips 2; Huebner 6; Houg 5; A. Schaufelberger 2. Totals 15-7-41.

BRYAN (52) — Taylor 5; Miller 0; Semer 9; Miley 16; Zimmerman 1; Cupp 2; Lamberson 8; Burdge 2; Arnold 5; Long 1; Antigo 3. Totals 14-21-52.

Three-point goals: Van Wert — Taylor, Arnold. Bryan — Rickard 2, Young, Houg.

Van Wert 9 17 5 10 — 41

Bryan 14 18 6 14 — 52

Wauseon 57, B. Green 26

WAUSEON — Wauseon put three players in double figures in a 57-26 win over Bowling Green.

Marisa Seiler paced the Indians (15-3) with 16 points, while Sydney Zirkle had 13 points and Sam Aeschliman chipped in 12.

BOWLING GREEN (26) — Estep 2; Wagner 2; Sayen 2; Beagle 5; Studer 4; Dean 0; Greiner 5; Muntey 0; Wiseman-Espanea 4; Weaver 0; Steffen 0; Fry 2. Totals 11-4-26.

WAUSEON (57) — Barajas 2; Wendt 0; Smith 0; Pelok 3; Vasvery 0; Raabe 6; Rodriguez 3; Roush 0; Seiler 16; Hutchinson 2; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 12; Zirkle 13; Osley 0. Totals 16-22-57.

Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 2, Rodriguez.

Bowling Green 7 5 4 10 — 26

Wauseon 15 15 12 15 — 57

Reserves: Bowling Green, 37-31.

Swanton 55, Springfield 42

SWANTON — The Lutz sisters combined to score 39 points to help Swanton defeat Springfield, 55-42.

Averie Lutz poured in 23 points and Aricka Lutz added 16 points for Swanton (12-5).

SPRINGFIELD (42) — Hodges 0; Carruthers 2; L. Hiser 9; Swiller 7; Cunningham 8; Rose 16; Pope 0; Johnson 0. Totals 15-2-42.

SWANTON (55) — Truckor 3; Ar. Lutz 16; Pine 6; Nelson 5; Dohm 0; Av. Lutz 23; Waddell 0; Oakes 2; Sarvo 0. Totals 20-9-55.

Three-point goals: Springfield — Hiser 3, Swiller, Rose. Swanton — Av. Lutz 3, Ar. Lutz 2, Truckor.

Springfield 7 13 3 19 — 42

Swanton 10 12 21 12 — 55

Miller City 59, Van Buren 52

VAN BUREN — Natalie Koenig scored her 1,000th career point to lead Miller City to a 59-52 victory over Van Buren.

Koenig scored 14 while Abi Lammers led the Wildcats (12-7) with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

MILLER CITY (59) — Lammers 26; Teders 2; C. Hermiller 3; Koenig 14; L. Otto 2; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 3; Pfau 1; M. Otto 2. Totals 24-6-59.

VAN BUREN (52) — Tabler 2; Reineke 4; T. Pawlak 8; Durliat 6; Bishop 2; Parker 18; Horne 10; M. Pawlak 2. Totals 19-9-52.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Lammers 2, Koenig 2, L. Hermiller 2, C. Hermiller. Van Buren — Horne 3, T. Pawlak 2. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 10), Van Buren 25. Turnovers: Miller City 11, Van Buren 14.

Miller City 13 14 15 17 — 59

Van Buren 11 19 10 12 — 52

Reserves: Miller City, 44-23.

