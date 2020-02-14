HICKSVILLE — After a low scoring first quarter, Wayne Trace pulled away from host Hicksville over the final three periods in recording a 61-33 victory that wrapped up an outright Green Meadows Conference girls basketball championship for the red, white and blue.
It is the fourth straight league title for Wayne Trace and eighth conference crown in school history. The Lady Raiders also won four straight championships from 2008-2011.
Head coach Bethany DeJarnett was proud of her squad in battling their way to a league title, completing the regular season with a record of 18-4 overall and 7-0 in the GMC.
“The girls have worked very hard and this was one of their goals,” noted the Raider mentor. “We knew that it would be tough and the girls have a lot to be proud of.”
Thursday’s game featured a very sluggish start for both teams as a pair of Kenzie Schroeder baskets for the Aces were the only points in the game’s first four minutes.
Wayne Trace got on the scoreboard at the 3:50 mark of the opening quarter with a Miriam Sinn basket before adding three-pointers by Miriam Sinn and Katrina Stoller for an 8-4 lead.
Kennedey Villena connected on one two free throws to get Hicksville within 8-5 at the end of one quarter.
“I am very pleased with the effort from the girls tonight,” commented Aces’ head coach Josh Freese. “The girls have gotten better over the course of the year and for them to get the opportunity to play a good team like that is something we can build on.”
The Raiders opened the game up in the second quarter, outscoring Hicksville 20-9 to expand the margin to 28-14 at the intermission. Eight straight markers turned a 15-12 Raider lead into a 23-12 advantage as Wayne Trace took control.
Gracie Shepherd led Wayne Trace with eight points in the period while Miriam Sinn and Katrina Stoller added four apiece.
“They were able to open it up a little bit there in the second quarter but our girls have a lot to be proud of,” Freese continued. “Wayne Trace is a very good basketball team, an 18-win team, and they play very good defense.”
After a basket by Schroeder started the third quarter scoring, two buckets each by Rachel Stoller and Claire Sinn quickly expanded the Raider lead to 36-16.
A three-pointer from Miriam Sinn and another Claire Sinn basket widened the margin to 41-16 and the red, white and blue went on to post a 46-26 lead at the end of three periods.
Schroeder led all scorers in the contest with 19 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds for the Aces, who close the regular season with a record of 9-13 overall and 2-5 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Wayne Trace was paced by Claire Sinn, who bucketed 17 points to lead four Raiders in double digits.
Miriam Sinn added 13 markers for the Raiders while Katrina Stoller chipped in 11 and Gracie Shepherd posted ten.
“We know that we have to keep getting better,” DeJarnett concluded. “We will work on some things as we prepare for next week’s tournament game.”
The Raiders will open tournament play on Saturday when they travel to Bryan for the 8 p.m. contest against either Pettisville or North Central. Hicksville opens sectional action on Tuesday as the Aces take on Allen East at Bluffton in a 7 p.m. start.
WAYNE TRACE (61) — C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 0; M. Sinn 13; Shepherd 10; Graham 0; Katr. Stoller 11; R. Stoller 4; Daeger 4; Moore 2; S. Sinn 2; Troth 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 23-11-61.
HICKSVILLE (33) — Slattery 5; Schroeder 19; Villena 4; Smith 1; Bergman 3; Crall 2; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 12-8-33.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — M. Sinn 2, C. Sinn, Katr. Stoller. Hicksville — Slattery. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 33 (M. Sinn, Shepherd 9), Hicksville 30 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 16, Hicksville 32.
Wayne Trace 8 20 18 15 — 61
Hicksville 5 9 12 7 — 33
