Senior Claire Radabaugh, who led Edon to a share of the Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball league title with Montpelier and Stryker, was named the league’s player of the year.
All-BBC Girls Basketball
First Team
Ariel Page (Montpelier); Madison Brown (North Central); Kalista Blevins (Stryker); Courtney Stewart (Stryker); Trista Fruchey (Fayette).
Player of the Year: Claire Radabaugh (Edon).
Second Team
Jessica McWatters (Pettisville); Sage Woolace (Stryker); Riley Bloir (Edon); Addisyn Bentley (Fayette); Morgan Norden (Hilltop).
Honorable Mention
Ali Repp (Montpelier); Chelsea McCord (Montpelier); Jessica Bumb (Montpelier); Emily Fritsch (Montpelier); Kendal Bonney (North Central); Kristen Hickman (North Central); Mikayla Graber (Pettisville); Makenzie Cadwell (Stryker); Carlie Kiess (Edon); Jillian Figgins (Fayette); Leanna Baker (Hilltop).
