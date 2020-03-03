Senior Claire Radabaugh, who led Edon to a share of the Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball league title with Montpelier and Stryker, was named the league’s player of the year.

All-BBC Girls Basketball

First Team

Ariel Page (Montpelier); Madison Brown (North Central); Kalista Blevins (Stryker); Courtney Stewart (Stryker); Trista Fruchey (Fayette).

Player of the Year: Claire Radabaugh (Edon).

Second Team

Jessica McWatters (Pettisville); Sage Woolace (Stryker); Riley Bloir (Edon); Addisyn Bentley (Fayette); Morgan Norden (Hilltop).

Honorable Mention

Ali Repp (Montpelier); Chelsea McCord (Montpelier); Jessica Bumb (Montpelier); Emily Fritsch (Montpelier); Kendal Bonney (North Central); Kristen Hickman (North Central); Mikayla Graber (Pettisville); Makenzie Cadwell (Stryker); Carlie Kiess (Edon); Jillian Figgins (Fayette); Leanna Baker (Hilltop).

