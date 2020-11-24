ANTWERP — Withe the top two scorers gone, Scott McMichael will try to figure out where points will come from for the Antwerp Archer girls basketball team.
The team loses Karsyn Brumett (10 ppg) and Heather Oberlin (9 ppg) off a team that finished 13-11 overall and reached the district tournament.
“We need to replace a lot of scoring,” admitted McMichael, who is 63-55 as the Antwerp girls coach. “We have only one starter returning. We lack varsity experience.”
The top player returning is junior Asti Coppes, who scored seven points a game last season. Also back are juniors Lydia Brewer and Grace Schuette and senior Molly Reinhart and Laura Miller.
Even without experience, McMichael is hoping the team is athletic enough to get out and run.
“We have an athletic team capable of getting out in transition,” remarked McMichael. “We also have good size and a good work ethic.”
Also being counted on to help the team will be juniors Allie Reinhart and Kennedy Recker and sophomore Hailey Jewell.
McMichael believes the team is taking shape, even without the traditional offseason to develop.
“The girls are working extremely hard and if we continue, I think we can be a competitive team,” said the veteran coach.
The team, along with others in the GMC, look to be chasing one team.
“With the experience Fairview has returning, I think everyone will be chasing them,” said McMichael.
The Archers will open the regular season with three straight home games, including a matchup with rival Paulding while traveling to Edgerton for the Route 49 Tournament on Dec. 21-22. In the league race, Antwerp draws GMC title contender Faireview at home on Jan. 7, along with home league dates against Ayersville (Jan. 21), Hicksville (Feb. 2) and Tinora (Feb. 4.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.