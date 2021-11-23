KALIDA — Entering his 12th season as Kalida head coach, Adam Huber will have a solid mix of experience and youth to take to the hardwood at “The Palace” as the Wildcats look to compete to repeat as Putnam County League champions.
A 17-7 campaign saw Kalida finish tied with Columbus Grove and Ottoville at 6-1 for the PCL championship, the second league crown in three years for the Wildcats. The season ended at the hands of CG in the district tournament and with it also saw the departure of third team all-district and first team all-PCL standout Grace Klausing (four-year letterwinner, 14 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg).
With honorable mention league selections Brenna Smith (7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg) and Kathryn Siebeneck (3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.2 apg) also departing with Mya Schmitz (1.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg) via graduation, the task for Huber’s roster will be acclimating to the varsity level.
“We do return four letterwinners from last season but really only about three that have had significant varsity action,” said Huber, referring to 5-9 senior wing Brooke Vennekotter (6.3 ppg, 3 rpg) and juniors Brooke Erhart (5-8, wing, 5.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Camille Hovest (5-9, post, 3.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg). “What I do like about this group overall is that we have 16 total players that are all invested in the team and working to get better every day. There is talent on our roster but a lot of it is young and unproven at the varsity level.”
In order to continue a run of success that has seen the Wildcats finish with less than 10 wins just twice in the last decade, Kalida will lean on junior guard Livia Recker (1.7 ppg), senior post Amanda Unverferth (5-8, eight points in 12 games) and a roster featuring four sophomores and six freshman.
“We set the all-time school record for points allowed per game last year but with that graduation class, we lost our linchpins on that side of the ball,” explained Huber. “It will take some time to get our defensive system installed for the younger players.
“While we will miss the players we lost, we are excited about the mix of talented experience and youth that we have to work with this season. Our schedule forces some of these inexperienced players to grow up in a hurry but we know as the season progresses that if we commit to excellence and compete every day, by the end of the year we will be playing our best basketball.”
