HICKSVILLE — With the top three leading scorers back from a season ago, including talented junior Kenzie Schroeder, Hciksville has hopes on making its way up the Green Meadows Conference ladder and competing for the program’s first league crown since 1975.
Overall, the Aces return five letterwinners, including four-year varsity veteran Avery Slattery and a quartet of three-year letterwinners, from a squad that finished 10-14 a season ago with a departure in the D-IV sectional finals.
Josh Freese’s sixth team will have some battle-tested players and a stellar core to build around, led by Schroeder.
The 6-0 junior wing was dominant in 11 games before suffering a knee injury that ended her campaign prematurely, tallying 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while recording four blocks, nearly four steals and just under two assists a night while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Schroeder garnered first team all-GMC status a season ago despite the abbreviated year.
It’s not just a one-player show for the Aces, however, as Slattery (5-10, Sr.) is also back to bring veteran leadership on the perimeter after averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with a team-high 21 makes from long range.
5-10 junior Molly Crall (9.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.7 spg, second team all-GMC) and Lindsay Bergman (5-9, Jr., 5.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 spg) both are back with talent and experience in the low post as Hicksville averaged 11.4 steals per game as a team, snaring 29.7 rpg.
Senior Izzie Smith netted 1.8 ppg and 2.7 rpg from a guard spot and adds more veteran leadership to the roster.
The Aces will continue without graduated seniors Kennedy Phillips (5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 16 3-pointers, honorable mention all-GMC) and Kelsey Monroe (1.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
“I feel like team chemistry is a strength for us this season,” said Freese, who owns a 68-53 record as Hicksville head honcho. “With our quickness and our height and length, we have some really solid ability out there along with some veteran leadership with five girls with two or more letters on the roster.”
Depth will be a concern for the squad this season, as some newcomers will look to fill roles to round out the roster.
Junior Leah Seitz (5-4, six points, 10 games played in 2020-21) and sophomore Hayden Neidhardt (four games, three rebounds) will be looked to for varsity contributions.
“While we lost two seniors and return five letterwinners, we are very excited for this season and the girls are ready to compete,” noted Freese. “We had a very good offseason together where we improved immensely as a team and grew a lot closer. The girls are ready to push each other and get to work.”
The Aces will start the 2021-22 season with five of their first six games at home, including a non-league game against GMC rival Fairview on Dec. 2. League play will begin Dec. 16 at home against Wayne Trace with trips to Ayersville, Paulding, Antwerp and Fairview on the league docket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.