HAVILAND — Wayne Trace will need to replace the school’s all-time leading scorer in Claire Sinn as the Lady Raiders move on from a 22-5 team that captured the GMC title and reached the regional final.
In her final season, Claire Sinn averaged 16.3 points and seven rebounds a game. She also had 86 steals and 62 assists.
Also gone is Miriam Sinn, who tallied 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last season.
The Lady Raiders do bring back three players with size and experience. Senior Katrina Stoller (8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds), junior Rachel Stoller (6 points, 4.5 rebounds) and sophomore Gracie Shepherd (7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds) will be the new leaders.
“We have some good inside leadership back in Gracie Shepherd and Rachel Stoller,” said Bethany DeJarnett, who is 131-42 as the Wayne Trace coach. “We will look to the two of them to provide solid leadership and a good inside presence. They will be expected to provide leadership to the younger girls.”
In the backcourt, junior Christina Graham and sophomore Abby Moore are expected to step up to replace Claire and Miriam Sinn.
“After having a tremendous point guard for several seasons, we will need to develop some younger players to fill that role this year,” admitted DeJarnett. “They are working hard and have continued to get better but we also know that we have to continue to improve.”
Two other players who will get playing time this season will be senior Carlee Head and sophomore Sydnee Sinn.
Numbers will be a concern this season for the Lady Raiders.
“Another key area for us is developing some depth and staying injury free,”said DeJarnett. “With limited numbers, we must stay healthy this year but we also will have to be flexible with the current situation that all teams are facing.”
How successful the Lady Raiders will be depends of how quickly the veterans and new players can come together.
“We want to get better each day, each week, each game,” said DeJarnett. “We have some experience back but we also have to get some quality time from some new faces. Developing the chemistry with those two groups is going be a key for us. We also need to continue to learn the game and each individual’s roles are a key to our success.”
DeJarnett has a team in mind that could unseat the Lady Raiders atop the GMC.
“Several teams will be very competitive, but Fairview is probably the favorite coming into the year,” she said of the league race. “We hope to improve week to week and become more competitive as the season progresses.”
