WAUSEON — Trying to figure out how pieces will fit around leading scorer Marisa Seiler will be a big question for head coach Dan Seiler as he begins his third season as the Wauseon girls basketball coach.
Marisa, a junior was the top scorer last year at 12.8 points per game. The next two scorers, Sydney Zirkle (11.3 points, 8.5 rebounds) and Sam Aeschliman (8.5 points) both departed.
When all the pieces worked, the Lady Indians finished 19-5 and were one of three teams to share the NWOAL girls basketball title.
“We are looking to pick up where we left off last season and continue to build,” said coach Seiler, who is 31-17 at Wauseon. “We have some experience coming back and are looking to become more consistent each and every game.”
The Lady Indians do have five other letterwinners returning. Senior Chelsie Raabe tallied 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, while juniors Autumn Pelok (5 points, 3.5 rebounds), Kadence Carroll (1.2 points, 1.2 rebounds) and Ellie Rodriguez join sophomore Hayley Meyer (3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds).
The experience, and basketball intelligence, is a plus.
“We have a high basketball IQ with three returning starters and six letterwinners,” coach Seiler said as a strength of the season.
Numbers and depth may play in to the season. The Lady Indians have four freshmen rounding out the varsity roster.
“Lack of numbers is a weakness,” admitted Seiler.
The Lady Indians also beefed up the schedule for the season. They were set to play Anthony Wayne in the season opener, but that game was postponed to later in the season. The Lady Indians could also see Napoleon in holiday tournament action, plus two games against both Archbold and Delta.
“We hope to finish some around .500,” coach Seiler said was a goal of the season. “We have a very tough schedule ahead of us.”
In the league, Seiler seeds the teams that finished with them near the top as the same teams to watch.
“Bryan, Delta, Swanton and Archbold will be the teams to beat,” said Seiler.
