WAUSEON — Five seniors and seven returning letterwinners return to a Wauseon girls basketball program that went 15-6 overall and 5-2 in the NWOAL last season.
Dan Seiler, in his fourth year at the helm of the Inidans, helped lead them to their first NWOAL championship in 2020 in 11 seasons. Overall his record in three years is impressive, going 45-23.
With this huge cast back, Wauseon is looking to find themselves back on the mountaintop come season’s end.
They’ll be led by Marisa Seiler, who earned first-team all-NWOAL and all-District honors last season while averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 28 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Seiler was also a force on the defensive end as well leading the team with 2.6 steals per game.
Autumn Pelok is another returning senior and she’ll help lead the Indians offensively in the passing game as she led the team with 2.4 assists last year.
Her ability to move the ball and lead the offense at point guard led her to be named second-team All-NWOAL and to the honorable mention all-district team.
Seniors Kadence Carroll (HM District 7), Ellie Rodriguez and Madison Strauss also return to a core that will try to lead the team to success.
Hayley Meyer, a junior forward, is also a returning letterwinner. She was honorable-mention All-NWOAL last year while leading the team with a 73 percent free throw percentage and a 53.5 percent field goal percentage on the inside.
Kaylin Ehrsam, a sophomore, rounds up the returning letterwinners for the Indians. This group of experienced players that have seen success throughout their high school careers will look to help mentor the young players, which will provide depth.
“We have experienced players coming back and are looking to become more competitive in every game, stay healthy and utilize our returning seven letterwinners to help grow the underclassmen,” Seiler said.
Those underclassmen are plentiful on a varsity roster that will carry four freshmen and two sophomores.
Wauseon will open up their season on the road against Archbold in a non-league contest on Friday, Nov. 26. Their home opener will be against Edgerton on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Their home tilt against the Streaks will be the league lidlifter for the Indians on Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.