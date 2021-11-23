Heading into the fifth year of Kyle Tietje’s coaching tenure at Tinora, the Rams will hope that experience will pay dividends in 2020-21 as the Green and White return eight players that lettered a season ago in a 10-13 campaign.
Leading that group is second team all-GMC performer Liv Mueller, who tied for the team’s scoring lead with 8.3 ppg as a sophomore. The 5-7 guard added 4.1 rpg with 21 steals and 26 makes from outside the arc as a key offensive threat.
Joining the cause is the lone senior on the Tinora roster in 5-8 forward Amanda Meyer (4.4 ppg, 4 rpg), along with juniors Emily Harr (guard, 4.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg), Anna Frazer (forward, 4.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Maggi Nagel (1.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Sophomore Karli Okuley was third on the team behind Mueller and graduated sister Kylee Okuley (8.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 27 3-pointers) in makes from long range, finishing with 4.7 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists a game in her first varsity season.
Okuley wasn’t the only freshman thrown into the fire as current sophomores Anna Gray (5-8, forward, 4 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Addison Lee (5-10, forward, 1.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg) saw varsity action early as well.
Kylee Okuley’s loss to graduation isn’t the only notable one as honorable mention all-GMC guard Tirsten Norden (6.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 17 3-pointers) departs, along with three-year letterwinner Lexi Wachtman (2.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg) at forward and Madeline Zachrich (1.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
“I really feel like our depth and athleticism are going to be strengths for us this season,” said Tietje, whose squad finished the season with a first-round sectional loss to a talented Delphos Jefferson season. “The perimeter is going to be a place where we can have success, I like where our talent lies in terms of ball-handling and 3-point shooting.”
In a rugged conference slate with talented post players, the paint will be a place of focus in the 2021-22 campaign, with the 5-11 Lee as the tallest player on the roster and Nagel and freshman Julia Durfey the only other players 5-10 or taller.
“We are battling a lack of size so rebounding is going to be a real key for us in terms of competing this season,” noted Tietje.
Along with Durfey, freshman guard Nova Okuley will also join the fray at the varsity level with juniors Paige Carpenter, Dakota Schaffner and Sierra Brown rounding out depth between the varsity and JV rosters.
With the foundation in place and familiarity with the system set, the Rams are looking to continue improvement and take the next step towards competitiveness.
“We are extremely excited for the upcoming season,” said Tietje. “We feel we have a very athletic group that is motivated to be successful. We are hoping to improve daily and be playing our best ball down the homestretch of the season.”
Outside of the league slate, the Rams will challenge themselves with matchups against D-II squads Bryan (Nov. 23) and Wauseon (Dec. 21) at home, along with a trip to defending D-III district champion Delta (Nov. 26) and a home clash on Jan. 11 against perennially-powerful Elmwood.
The GMC slate gets tough in a hurry with defending league champion Fairview visiting the Rams’ new gymnasium to open league play on Dec. 16. The Rams get rival Ayersville (Jan. 13), Paulding (Jan. 27) and Antwerp (Feb. 3) at home in GMC contests while visiting Wayne Trace (Jan. 6), Hicksville (Jan. 20) and Edgerton (Feb. 10).
“We are expecting the GMC to be pretty balanced this year,” explained Tietje. “We see the defending league champs Fairview as the favorites going into the season. Ayersville, Hicksville and Antwerp all return key players and will be improved from last season. The addition of a talented Paulding team will also add an interesting dynamic to the league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.