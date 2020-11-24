STRYKER - After spending a year as the JV coach and five years as a varsity experience, Conner Varner will step up and take over the Stryker girls basketball program from the retired Steve Brown.
Taylor Haines will be the JV coach and like Varner, played for Brown at Stryker.
"Coach Brown laid out a great foundation for the Stryker Lady Panthers basketball program," said Varner. "All three of our coaching staff members went through his program and are excited and optimistic about what's to come."
The Lady Panthers, coming off a 13-10 season, return two seniors in Kinsey Myers and Ariane Dangler.
"We have great leadership with our two seniors," stated Varner.
Also back are juniors Haylee Fulk and Mallori Blevins and sophomore Sage Woolace.
Size may be an issue, with the tallest of the returnees being Dangler and Myers at 5-5.
"We are not as big as last year," admitted Varner. "Our smaller players are tough and can hold their own."
Stryker loses a group of five in Courtney Stewart, Abby Grice, Makenzie Cadwell, Kalista Blevins and Emilyanne Cox.
"We graduated some great seniors last year," said Varner. "We have great leadership coming up as well."
With four sophomores on the nine-man roster, Varner is expecting some new players to step up.
"I'm excited to see what our players can do in some new situations throughout the season," said Varner.
