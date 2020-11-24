Seven players who saw action for a Tinora team that finished 3-20 overall and 2-5 in the GMC return for coach Kyle Tietje.
The leading scorer from last season is 5-6 senior Tristen Norden, who tallied 7.8 points. She also led the team with 4.9 rebounds and had 1.2 assists. Senior Kylee Okuley (5-4) is back after posting 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds a game last season.
The team also returns junior Amanda Meyer (3.5 points, 4.4 rebounds) and a plethora of sophomores in Anna Frazer (5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds), Liv Mueller (5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds), Emily Harr (2.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists) and Maggi Nagel (1.6 points, 4.0 rebounds).
The only loss is Aaliyah Hurtt, who scored 6.3 points and added two rebounds and two assists a game.
Senior Lexi Wachtman is on the team as well.
Even with the returning players, Tietje is worried about finding a scorer.
“Our weakness is the lack of a go-to scorer,” he said. “Overall size and rebounding are also issues.”
The Lady Rams will look to develop some depth in the post with Wachtman, Nagel and senior Madeline Zachrich all going 5-10.
Eight players on the team with varsity experience is a plus to the season.
“We have team depth and athleticism as strengths,” mentioned Tietje. “We also should have solid three-point shooting.”
Tietje, who is now in his fourth season at Tinora, sees the work in the preseason the team is putting in.
“The girls have worked hard this offseason and we are extremely excited to see an improvement from last season,” mentioned the coach.
This season, the Rams look to take a step up in the Green Meadows Conference race.
“We look to be competitive,” said Tietje. “Fairview is the clear preseason favorite.”
With the consruction of the new Tinora school facility keeping the Rams from christening their new home gymnasium until after the first of the year. The Rams will play home games at Tinora Elementary and Defiance High School in November and December before their first scheduled home tilt against Stryker on Jan. 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.