MONTPELIER - In his first year as the coach of the Montpelier girls basketball team, Mike Bumb led the Lady Locos to a 14-11 record, a BBC title and a spot in the Division III district tournament.
Montpelier brings back six players from that team.
"We have high expectations for this team," said Bumb. "There is no hiding from the fact we will be one of the preseason favorites in our conference. Last year, we may have sneaked up on some teams. That will not be the case this year."
Senior Ali Repp returns, along with juniors Jessi Bumb, Chelsea McCord and Emily Fritsch. The trio return a total of seven career letters.
Also back are sophomores Ariel Page and Trinity Richmire.
Joining the team will be seniors Lyndsi Engles and Tristan Bexten.
Bumb is upset the team didn't get a full offseason to work together.
"I am concerned, like every coach, that we did not have a summer to improve our team skills," said Bumb. "Everyone is in the same boat. I hope our experience will be of even more value due to the limitations that COVID-19 has put on programs."
Even without the time to work, Bumb likes the makeup of his team.
"I really like the nucleus that we have coming back this year," continued Bumb. "We are still a little undersized, but we should have a good combination of inside and outside players that compliment one another."
As the defending BBC champions, Bumb knows the Lady Locos are going to get everybody's best shot.
"We need to understand that we will get everyone's best shot this year," said Bumb. "We will need to prepare to meet the challenges harder that we ever have before."
After a successful first season, Bumb needs to continue to push competition in practice.
"We need to continue to create competitive atmosphere where kids need to work hard in the offseason and during the season to be able to play," added Bumb. "We need to push high energy practices and hold kids accountable for their actions. If we can manage this, we have great potential this season at Montpelier."
Like last season, Montpelier will be in the Division III district at Anthony Wayne.
"I am disappointed that we are again just one girl over the number making us Division III in stead of the desired Division IV," closed Bumb. "It is what it is and we have no control over that."
