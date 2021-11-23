SWANTON — Swanton girls basketball will have to figure out life without the Lutz twins as both moved on after their senior seasons.
Averie and Aricka Lutz were more than just identical in appearance as their stats lined up almost exactly as well with Averie averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and Aricka averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Those stats were good enough for a second-team All-District 7 pick for both while Aricka earned a first-team All-NWOAL nod and Averie made the second team.
Samantha Taylor, an honorable mention in district 7 is departing as well.
As for the returners, senior Frankie Nelson (5-8) will be back after averaging 7.9 points and six rebounds per game en route to honorable mention selections in both the NWOAL and in District 7.
Junior Kaitlyn Floyd (5-8) also returns after avering 2.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as do Trista Eitniear (Sr., 5-9), Alaina Pelland (Jr., 5-4), Ashley Keaton (Sr., 5-5), Megan Haselman (Jr., 5-9) and Jayden Hendricks (Sr., 5-5).
“We have eight seniors in total and we should have good quickness,”Seventh-year head coach Eric Oakes said. “We have decent height on the team and defensively we are stronger than on the offensive side.”
Freshman Allison Fagerman (5-6) as well as sophomores Emma Crow and Olivia Gowing will look to make an impact as newcomers to the varsity squad.
“I think as we get into the season we will continue to improve offensively and hope to be competitive throughout the year,” Oakes said.
Oakes is 83-59 in his career at the helm of the Bulldogs, and last year was able to capture a sectional title over Archbold after going 16-9 overall and 4-3 in the NWOAL. They fell to Elmwood in the district finals.
This year, they’ll open their season on the road in a non-league contest against Delta on Friday
