SWANTON — One of the teams that finished in the crowded top half of the NWOAL girls basketball race last season was Swanton, and with an All-Ohio player returning, the Lady Bulldogs are looking to make noise once again.
Under sixth-year coach Eric Oakes, Swanton finished 17-6 overall, but lost a tough sectional final.
Returning to the team is special mention All-Ohio player Aricka Lutz, who scored 13.7 points per game last season. She is also the defending NWOAL girls basketball scoring champion.
Averie Lutz also returns after scoring 10.5 points a game. Rounding out the returnees are Frankie Nelson and Sammi Taylor.
“We have speed, an experienced group and are defensively strong,” Oakes said as strengths for the season.
Outside of the Lutz twins and Taylor, another senior Madalynn Peluso joins the varsity roster as well. They will be joined by six juniors.
While the porgram is strong in numbers, one weakness is height. Nelson is the talllest at 5-8, while three other players are 5-7.
“Height is a weakness,” admitted Oakes. “We are smaller in size.”
Oakes belives that when the team can put it all together, they should be able to compete.
“When healthy, I think we will be above average and extremely competitive,” added Oakes.
Like Swanton, many of the other teams in the NWOAL return talent, which will make the league tough.
“The league should be very close from top to bottom,” said Oakes. “A lot of the top players are returning this season. I think every team has a shot at the title. The frontrunners would be Bryan, Wauseon, Delta and Archbold leading the way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.