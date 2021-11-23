STRYKER — Stryker went an even 6-6 last year in the Buckeye Border Conference and with a large core of upperclassmen returning the Panthers hope they can propel that record even further.
It will have to be done under first-year head coach and Stryker graduate Conner Varner, who takes over the experienced group of players this season.
Sage Woolace is the most prestigious of the group, as she brings back her elite scoring with 15.9 points per game last season as a sophomore which led the BBC. Woolace also added a team-high 5.2 reobounds and 1.7 assists as well to earn a first-team all-BBC spot.
Kinsey Myers (HM All-BBC, 4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg) and Arlane Dangler (1.3 rpg) depart from last year’s team.
But back along with Woolace are two seniors in 5-foot-9 post Marissa Myers and 5-foot-3 guard Haylee Fulk.
The core of juniores that return include Alexia Wickerham (5-5, 6.2 ppg, 3.3. rpg), Gabrielle Ramon (5-5, 2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg) and Kaitlyn Myers (5-4, 4.8 ppg, 3 rpg).
These juniors along with sophomore newcomer and forward Emma Fulk (5-8.1 ppg, 1 rpg) will fight for playing time and look to capture a BBC title for Stryker.
“We’re excited to be back to an almost “normal” year where we can just play the game of basketball and have a positive outlook with the effort the girls have been putting in already and with the returners that we have,” Varner said.
But despite the returning experience for the Panthers, Varner cites issues with depth.
“We have a lot of returning pieces and quickness on this team, but we continue to deal with injuries and low numbers as well,” Varner said.
They’ll open up with Pettisville in a non-league home opener on Friday, Nov. 19. The BBC is entering into a new league format this year as all league teams will play each other twice but only the second matchup will count towards the league standings. The Panthers’ league opener will be on Monday, Dec. 6 at Fayette.
