PAULDING — With six returning letterwinners and some key members of the lineup back, Paulding will look to compete in a balanced Green Meadows Conference field for the first time.
To do so, however, the Panthers will have to move on from a trio of double-digit scorers in third-year head coach Matt Arellano’s up-tempo system, including a four-year letterwinner and two three-year veterans.
Leading scorer Jalynn Parrett (12.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 spg 2.1 apg, 55 3-pointers, second team all-Northwest Conference) departs from the perimeter, along with four-year vet and current Heidelberg University volleyballer Sadie Estle (11.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 56 percent field goal, honorable mention all-NWC) and three-year letterwinner Leigha Egnor (12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, honorable mention all-NWC).
Along with do-it-all wing Maggie Manz (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 spg), the Panthers will have some steps to take to replicate last year’s success of a 16-6 regular season before a heartbreaking 48-47 loss in a Division III sectional final to co-NWC champion Delphos Jefferson.
NWC first-teamer Janae Pease (12 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.3 spg, 17 3-pointers) leads the way at one o the guard spots for the Maroon and White while senior point guard Claire Schweller (4.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg) also returns.
Perhaps one of the most key additions will be versatile 5-10 wing Audrey Giesige, who missed much of last season with a knee injury but had tallied 8.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks per contest in six games before being sidelined.
The senior trio are joined by 5-9 senior forward Alivya Bakle (0.9 ppg, 1.0 rpg) as returning letterwinners, along with junior guard Makayla Suffel (0.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg) and junior forward Carlea Kuckuck (5-9, 0.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
“Our overall team speed is going to be a strength for us this year and returning some veterans in our backcourt will provide some stability,” said Arellano, who has a 35-12 record in two seasons coaching the Panthers. “We’ve got a solid defensive presence that should help us win games and this group has a lot of competitiveness.”
Though the Panthers have hopes on keeping up their offensive prowess (57 ppg last season), that scoring will have to come from some new faces with Pease, Giesige, and Schweller making up most of the returning experience on the hardwood.
“Overall, inexperience is something we’re going to have to overcome,” noted the Paulding mentor. “We only return three players with significant varsity experience so we’ll have to work through some things. At the offensive end, we’re going to have to learn to score in different ways than in the past couple years.”
Some candidates to help that process along bring some size and senior leadership in 5-9 Lily Roehrig, 5-8 Zoe Valle and 5-7 Brooke Ankney (0.2 ppg, 11 games). Sophomores Maci Kauser and Elli Barton will see more time at the varsity level as possible contributors.
Though the Panthers have staked out plenty of wins with solid scoring outputs, the defensive end will provide some strengths for the squad as they incorporate new faces and build confidence by turning over opponents and sparking transition points.
“I think we can give ourselves a chance in most games with our defense,” noted Arellano, whose squad forced opposing teams into 19 turnovers per game last season. “I expect some ups and downs this year as our players learn and gain experience.”
Already familiar with many GMC foes in past years as non-conference opponents, the Panthers will jump into a competitive league race after defeating all five GMC opponents they faced in 2020-21 (Antwerp, Hicksville, Wayne Trace, Ayersville and Tinora).
“I see Fairview, Hicksville and Tinora as teams to beat on paper,” said Arellano. “I like our chances to be in the mix, as well as Wayne Trace. Antwerp, Ayersville and Edgerton all are moving in the right direction and will only improve on last season.”
The Panthers will face challenges in the non-conference slate with trips to Bryan on Dec. 2 and Lima Bath on Dec. 6 along with games against Delphos St. John’s (Jan. 4) and Ottoville (Feb. 1) in the new year. The girls program’s first league contest as a GMC member will come Dec. 16 at “The Jungle” against Ayersville while taking on both county rivals Wayne Trace and Antwerp to cap the regular season on Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, respectively.
