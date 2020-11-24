LIBERTY CENTER – While the Lady Tigers did win 10 games last season under Tim Davis, they again struggled in the NWOAL, going 0-7.
With six letterwinners back from last season, they are hoping to change that.
Liberty Center returns four seniors, with Cassidy Chapa leading the way. Chapa led the team in scoring a year ago with 12.1 points. Samantha Graber (6.3 points), Samantha Engler (4.6 points) and Sophie Long (1.7 points) are all back for one final campaign.
Sophomore Alyssa Giesige (8.4 points) also returns, giving the Lady Tigers some options on offense.
“I like our team’s scoring ability and overall speed,” Davis said as a strength for the season.
Junior Kate Mohler, plus senior EricaRae Herrick and sophomores Laney Krugh, Peyton Armey and Haley Mohler round out the varsity roster.
Also in the mix is talented junior Lucy Jones, who is returning from an injury.
Davis, who is 48-90 at Liberty Center, is concerned about a lack of size.
