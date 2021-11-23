OTTAWA — Another year, another tournament run, another state trip.

Troy Yant’s Ottawa-Glandorf program made its fifth state tournament trip in program history in 2020-21, with all five times coming in his tenure and all since 2015.

After four straight appearances from 2015-18, only three years separated the Titans from returning to the top stage in Ohio girls hoops as O-G (26-3) knocked off Apple Creek Waynedale in the state semifinals before falling to powerhouse Berlin Hiland 45-25 in the finals.

Though the Titans will have to replace just two letterwinners from last season and return nine letterwinners overall, the two losses include all-Ohio wing Kelsey Erford, the 2020 WBL Player of the Year and a two-time all-WBL first teamer who tallied 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.8 spg en route to the finals. Sharpshooter Anna Siefker, who holds the school record for 3-pointers in a game, also departs.

Outside of Erford, the other four starters in last year’s lineup return in senior post Erin Kaufman (special mention all-Ohio, 12.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4 spg), Chloee Glenn (5-10, Jr., post/wing, first team all-District 8, second team all-WBL, 9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 spg), junior Lily Haselman (5-3, guard, 2.3 ppg, 1.3 spg) and sophomore Myka Aldrich (5-9, wing, 3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

Junior Maggie Verhoff adds another infusion of talent as the 5-6 guard started every game as a freshman and missed all of 2020-21 with a knee injury.

Kaydree Frey (Sr., 5-11, post), Chloe Schroeder (Sr., 5-5, guard) and Emma Brinkman (Jr., 5-7, forward, 1.5 ppg) are also back after lettering.

“We return four starters from our state runner-up team from last year and we get Maggie Verhoff back from injury. This will give us a nice nucleus to build around,” explained Yant, who is now 215-29 at O-G.

Along with an already-rugged Western Buckeye League schedule, the Titans will face a treacherous non-league slate. Liberty-Benton, Fairview, Napoleon, and Columbus Grove dot the slate in December alone while Jan. 8 will see O-G host D-IV state champion Fort Loramie on Jan. 8. The Titans will play Dresden Tri-Valley in the prestigious Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland on Jan. 15 before back-to-back games against Toledo CC and Toledo Christian in late January and a Feb. 1 clash at perennial power Minster.

