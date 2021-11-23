HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s consecutive reign atop the Green Meadows Conference field ended at four straight years after finishing one game behind league unbeaten Fairview for the conference crown a season ago.
A district-bound squad yet again for the Raiders finished 16-7 last season and though talented wing and all-GMC first-teamer Katrina Stoller (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.6 spg, 45 percent field goals, 27 3-pointers) departs via graduation, a quartet of veteran lettermen are back for Bethany DeJarnett’s ninth Raider squad.
Leading that group is 5-9 senior forward Rachel Stoller (8.9 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 spg, 44 percent field goals), a second-team all-GMC performer.
Guards Christina Graham (Sr., 2.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 25 steals), Abby Moore (Jr., 3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1 spg) and Rylee Troth (Sr., 1.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg) are also back to help the cause.
“We have some good inside leadership back in Rachel Stoller, along with others who played at the varsity level a year ago,” said DeJarnett, who enters the 2021-22 season just three wins away from 150 career triumphs. “We will look to that core group to provide leadership to the younger girls that will see time in the upcoming season.”
Finding some new players to take on larger roles will be a key in the Raiders’ hopes of regaining league supremacy as 2020-21 contributors Gracie Shepherd (8.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2 spg, 48 percent field goals, second team all-GMC) and Sydnee Sinn (6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 19 3-pointers, honorable mention all-GMC) will not suit up for the Raiders this season.
“While we do have experience back, we are also going to have some girls playing that lack experience at the varsity level,” explained DeJarnett. “Their development will be a key for us this year. They are working hard and have shown improvement but we also know that we have to continue to improve.”
Joining the aforementioned quartet on the varsity roster are some new faces as 5-8 sophomore Laryssa Whitman joins the fray, along with 5-5 junior guard Elise Miller (10 games played, 0.3 rpg) and freshmen Harper Myers (5-9) and Tianna Sinn (5-5).
“Another key area for us is developing some depth and staying injury-free,” said DeJarnett. “With limited numbers, we must stay healthy this year but we also will have to be flexible with the current situation that all teams are facing.”
The Raiders will get a tough test in their Green Meadows Conference opener with a trip to Hicksville on Dec. 16 while also traveling to rival Paulding (Feb. 3) and defending league champion Fairview (Jan. 27) in conference play.
Trips to Division II squads Defiance and Bryan dot the early non-league slate, along with contests against perennial contenders Ottoville (Dec. 18), Convoy Crestview (Feb. 7) and a pair of Indiana squads (at Heritage on Dec. 7, home vs. Woodlan on Dec. 28).
“Several teams will be very competitive this year and there are going to be some very good games in league play,” explained DeJarnett. “We hope to improve week to week and become more competitive as the season progresses.
“We want to get better each day, each week and each game. We have some experience back but we also have to get some quality time from some new faces. Developing chemistry with those two groups is going to be a key for us. We also need to continue to learn the game as well as learning and accepting each individual’s roles.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.