CONTINENTAL — With two of the team’s three all-Putnam County League performers graduated from a season ago, K.C. Knowles and Continental will look to fill the gaps in year four.
The Pirates finished 7-14 a season ago with a 2-5 league finish and a first-round Division IV sectional tournament win over Arlington before falling to eventual district runner-up Kalida in a sectional final.
That loss saw the departure of second team all-PCL forward and four-year letterwinner Cate Etter, who averaged 12.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and assists and 1.9 blocks per game as a do-it-all force.
In addition, honorable mention selection Maddie Burke (9.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and veterans Maddi Potts (four-year letterwinner, 5 ppg, 5 rpg) and Tygre Troyer (3 ppg, 2 rpg) depart.
5-8 junior guard Bryn Tegenkamp will lead the charge in 2021-22 for Continental, tallying four points, three rebounds and 4.2 steals per contest in 20 games played last season en route to an honorable mention all-PCL selection.
Senior guard Jensen Armey (4 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 spg) and juniors Olivia Logan (two-year letterwinner) and Reese Knowles (two-year letterwinner) are also back with a season of experience.
The defensive efforts last season will be something for the squad to build on.
“We will look to build off our defense as we have Bryn Tegenkamp, who averaged 4.2 steals a game, and Jensen Armey, who averaged two steals a game, both coming back this season,” explained Knowles. “Depth and experience are going to be weaknesses for us, especially early on, as we only return tow starts from last year.”
Joining the varsity fray is junior forward Marissa Becher (5-6), sophomores Tori Searfoss (5-6, forward) and Destiny Pier (5-4, guard) and freshman forward Corinne Sprague (5-9).
“We are looking to build as the year goes on as ayoung team with only one returning senior and two returning starters,” added Knowles. “We’re hoping to win a few games in the county and finish the year with a good showing heading into the tournament.”
