HAMLER — In a tough NWOAL, Justin Sonnenberg is looking for improvement for a Patrick Henry team that finished 10-12 overall and 3-4 in the league.
He has two returning starters to work with in seniors Kayla Prigge (5-8) and McKenzie Vance (6-0). Prigge scored 8.8 points a game last season, while Vance averaged 7.4 points.
Another senior, Trista Fintel (5-10) is back as well.
The size is a reason why Sonnenberg believes post defense — really defense in general — will be a strength of the Lady Patriots this season.
“We hope to rely on our defense and senior leadership this year,” said Sonnenberg.
Even though it is a older team, five seniors and three juniors are in the program, they lack in varsity experience.
Depth and scoring balance are listed as weaknesses for the season.
“We have a lot of first-year varsity players so it may take some time for our offense to click,” admitted Sonnenberg.
In his second season, Sonnenberg wants the Patriots to be a part of the league title talk.
“I see Bryan and Delta as the front runners of the league and us somewhere in the middle,” said Sonnenberg. “It all depends on how our young players settle in. I think the league from top to bottom will be very balanced again this year.”
With their experience back, the Patriots will test themselves in the non-conference areana with a season opener on Dec. 1 against powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf at “The House of Heat while also hosting Columbus Grove on Dec. 8 while traveling to NWOAL title contenders Delta (Dec. 18) and Bryan (Jan. 28).
