PETTISVILLE - Head coach Jason Waldvogel found himself in an unfamiliar position last season when the Ladybirds ended the year 3-20 overall and 3-9 in the BBC.
With the loss of the top two scorers from that team, Waldvogel will look to a group of younger players to step up this season for Pettisville.
"Youth and lack of varsity experience will be weaknesses," admitted Waldvogel, who is 322-224 in 22 years at Pettisville.
Gone are Jess McWatters (10.8 points), Mikayla Graber (8.6 points) and Heather Sauder.
Returning will be senior Elise Hartzler (1.5 points), juniors Meleah Plank and Taylor Balser and sophomores Alli King (3.1 points) and Ellie Grieser (1.3 points).
They will be joined by sophomores Bella Strauss and Hanna Minchella, plus freshmen Grace Crawford, Amanda Grimm and Hollyn Klopfenstein.
"We have a willingness to work and play hard," Waldvogel said of the current Ladybirds. "We want to compete."
That want to compete will be a part of the everyday outlook this season at Pettisville.
"We want to compete each night and keep improving," stated the veteran coach. "We plan to contend night in and night out."
Waldvogel sees two teams about the pack in the BBC.
"I believe the league will be balanced with North Central and Montpelier bring back a good nucleus of players," he said.
