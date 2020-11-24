PAULDING — In his first season, Matt Arellano led Paulding to a 19-6 record and a spot in the district tournament. Now, with the loss of three seniors, including two players who spent four years each on the varsity squad, he’ll look to keep the momentum going.
“We will look to build on a successful season in 2019-20, using our experience and turning some of our failures into successes,” said Arellano. “Defense will be a focus for the group as we return several key pieces that have a full year in our system.”
The Lady Panthers have a group of four seniors who all return in Jalynn Parrett, Leigha Egnor, Sadie Estle and Maggie Manz. Two other juniors in Janae Pease and Audrey Giesige return as well.
They will look to make up the losses of Chelsi Giesige and Sydney McCullough, who combined to win eight varsity letters.
With a list of six returning letterwinners, experience is a strength for the season.
“Speed, length and experience are strengths,” said Arellano.
With a lack of size, a priority has been placed on defense for this season.
“We want to find ways to generate turnovers and put together consecutive stops on a regular basis,” said Arellano. “Finding consistency on the offensive end will be another subject of focus for this year’s team, as we lost last year’s leading scorer to graduation.”
Before all that, just hititing the floor this season has been a win.
“First and foremost, we are looking to have a healthy and fun season for the kids,” stated Arellano. “With everything going on in the world, these kids deserve that more than anything. That is my primary focus.”
When examaning the NWC, the second-year coach sees a tough race.
“The NWC will once again be a fantastic conference,” stated Arellano. “I’m expecting drastic improvement from Delphos Jefferson and Lincolnview, with Ada and Allen East continuing to build and grow. Spencerville, Columbus Grove, Crestview and Bluffton will emerge as the favorites on paper. Where we sit remains to be seen, but we look forward to the challenge.”
