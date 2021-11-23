HAMLER — Patrick Henry girls basketball lost their top two points per game scorers last season in a season where they won just one game, going 1-22 overall and 1-6 in the NWOAL with their lone win coming over Evergreen, 46-44.
This season they’ll have to have their returners from last year step up while also seeing newcomers make a difference as well.
Karsyn Weber is back for her sophomore season after averaging 6.4 points per game as a freshman. Junior Madison Prigge will also play a factor with 4.4 points per game from last year. Defensive stalwart in senior Brook Bostelman and another senior in Ella Meyer who has seen limited action due to health issues round out the returning experience for the Patriots.
Height is going to be a big problem as they enter this season with their tallest player on the roster being sophomore Grace Haas at 5-foot-10.
“We lack experience on the inside this season as well as height,” Third-year coach and Patrick Henry graduate Justin Sonnenberg admitted. “Our quickness will be a strength.
Size was the strength of the Patriots last year, as seniors Mckenzie Vance (6-0 8.5 ppg) and Kayla Prigge ( 5-9, 7.3 ppg) provided some length for the Patriots on the inside.
This season Weber (5-9) at the wing and Prigge (5-6) at the point guard will have to provide the Patriots with a boost outside of the paint.
It wasn’t the type of season last year that any program wants, but Sonnenberg believes his team can improve this year.
“We have to continue to work hard and improve on what we did last year,” Sonnenberg said.
To do that, they’ll have to see some contributions from two senior newcomers in the post. Kayle Kruse (5-7) and Kyleigh Breece (5-6), enter the team as first year letterwinners and will hope to help the Patriots out on the inside.
Fellow first-year letterwinners Katie Johnson (Jr., 5-30), Kya Seemann (So., 5-6) and Kenzie Prigge (So., 5-6) will provide depth at the point guard position.
Patrick Henry opens up with three home games to start the year against defending Division III state champions Napoleon on Friday, Nov. 19 followed by Ayersville on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Hicksville on Tuesday Nov. 30.
Their first league game will be at Delta on Friday, Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.