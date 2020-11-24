PANDORA – For her second season, coach Kathleen Dysert would like to see an improvement from a year ago when the Pandora-Gilboa girls basketball team finished 2-21 overall and winless in both the BVC and PCL.
Dysert is counting on the experience of three seniors and four juniors on the roster.
“We have a lot of experience returning,” said Dysert. “We are excited for some of these players to step up big for us this season.”
Junior Lexie Fenstermaker returns after scoring 11.5 points and pulling down 10.5 rebounds a game. Senior Alexis Augsburger scored 5.8 points and had 3.5 rebounds last season.
Two other seniors in Lexie Neuenschwander and Makayla Kinsinger and juniors Hailey Dysert, Tori Duling and Taelor Miller all bring back experience.
“We have a lot of returning players looking to keep improving,” said Dysert. “They have been hard at work getting stronger and faster. Overall, we should be more competitive this season.”
However, injuries have already affected the season.
“We are starting the season with some injured players,” mentioned Dysert. “We are looking for some returning players to step up and fill in the gaps.”
One of the goals of the team this season is to win games in both the PCL and BVC.
“We are looking for our first win in each league this season,” said Dysert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.