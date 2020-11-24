PANDORA – For her second season, coach Kathleen Dysert would like to see an improvement from a year ago when the Pandora-Gilboa girls basketball team finished 2-21 overall and winless in both the BVC and PCL.

Dysert is counting on the experience of three seniors and four juniors on the roster.

“We have a lot of experience returning,” said Dysert. “We are excited for some of these players to step up big for us this season.”

Junior Lexie Fenstermaker returns after scoring 11.5 points and pulling down 10.5 rebounds a game. Senior Alexis Augsburger scored 5.8 points and had 3.5 rebounds last season.

Two other seniors in Lexie Neuenschwander and Makayla Kinsinger and juniors Hailey Dysert, Tori Duling and Taelor Miller all bring back experience.

“We have a lot of returning players looking to keep improving,” said Dysert. “They have been hard at work getting stronger and faster. Overall, we should be more competitive this season.”

However, injuries have already affected the season.

“We are starting the season with some injured players,” mentioned Dysert. “We are looking for some returning players to step up and fill in the gaps.”

One of the goals of the team this season is to win games in both the PCL and BVC.

“We are looking for our first win in each league this season,” said Dysert.

