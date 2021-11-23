MONTPELIER — Reigning Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year Ariel Page is back to try and lead Montpelier to back-to-back titles.
Page, a 5-foot-11 senior, led the team with 13.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting.
Along with fellow seniors Chelsea McCord (5-7, second team all-BBC, 54.8 percent from the field) and Trinity Richmire (5-3, HM all-BBC, 3.4 apg), that will round out the returning experience for the Locomotives, who have to look to what three-year head coach Mike Bumb describes as a talented younger class.
“We always have high expectations but we recognize although we have three returning starters from an 18-4 team, we will need to develop other talent to fill out the roster,” Bumb admitted. “We have zero experience outside of our three returning starters and that is a concern.”
The lack of experience is thanks to the departures of guards Jessi Bumb (First team all-BBC, 3.4 apg, 34.8 3P FG%) and Emily Fritsch (HM all-BBC, 35.8 FG%) as well as forward Ali Repp (HM all-BBC).
Even with the inexperience though, Bumb believes there is enough young talent to make it work.
“I think our roster has some young talent but they are unproven at the varsity level and will need time to develop,” Bumb said.
“We have great, high character kids. This leads me to believe we will continue to improve as the season goes on. Our schedule this year is more difficult. Most of our out of conference games are teams who have a lot returning from last year.”
Bumb is also disappointed that his team will stay in Division III this season. The Locomotives were upended by eventual district champions Delta in sectional finals last season.
“We are very disappointed in the fact that due to COVID, school enrollment was carried over from the prior count,” Bumb said. “Once again, we are literally one girl over the count to be in Division III.”
The Locomotives open their season on Friday, Nov. 19 on the road against Hilltop in a non-league contest. Their home opener will be against Edgerton on Tuesday Nov. 23.
