OTTAWA — Coming off another great season, the pieces are in place for the Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball team to make another deep tournament run.
Last season, the Lady Titans came just four points short of another state trip. O-G fell to Columbus Africentric 38-34 in a Division III regional final.
Kelsey Erford and Anna Siefker are two seniors back to lead the Lady Titans. Erford, who is the captain, scored 13.2 points a game and added 3.6 rebounds.
Siefker returns and will look to step up from a role player job she had last season.
Erin Kaufman leads a group of juniors that are on the team. She tallied 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
Chloe Schroeder and Kaydree Frey saw limited action. Sophomores Lily Haselman, Maggie Verhoff and Chloee Glenn saw action last season as well.
Freshman Katie Kaufman rounds out the varsity roster.
