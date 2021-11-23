PETTISVILLE — After finishing 2-16 overall and 2-10 in the Buckeye Border Conference last season, Pettisville is hoping their nucleus of veterans can see an improvement in the win total this season.
The Blackbirds do not lose a single player from last year’s team and only have one senior on this year’s team in Meleah Plank
Ellie Grieser, a second team all-BBC pick headlines the returners as the junior averaged 10.1 points per game last season to lead the Blackbirds. Fellow junior Alli King averaged 5.1 points per game last year.
A trio of sophomores also contributed to the cause and will look to do more of the same this year as Grace Crawford (4.4 ppg), Hollyn Klopfenstein (1 ppg) and Amanda Grimm (2.2 ppg) will all be back for their junior seasons.
“Our willingness to work, play hard and want to compete are our strengths this season.” We should be a fairly balanced team with decent speed,” 23rd-year head coach Jason Waldvogel said.
Juniors Bella Strauss and Lily Wiemken will be the newcomers to the team and will look to fight their way towards some playing time this season.
Even though, the players will be the same, there might be some role changes in order in hopes to create some more wins and Waldvogel, who owns a 324-241 record as the head coach of the Blackbirds, knows this.
“It will take time to adjust to different roles for most of our players.”
As with most teams too, the switch from a single round robin this year to a double round robin is on the minds of the team.
“It will be a different look adding Holgate to the league and going to a single round instead of a double round,” Waldvogel said. “It could make things interesting.”
