NAPOLEON — Where does Napoleon go from here?
The Wildcats finished a job two years in the making this past March, finally achieving their goal of a Division II state championship with a dominant run through the postseason and a 76-44 coronation against McArthur Vinton County in the state finals.
Now with all-time leading scorer Taylor Strock and all-time assist leader Caely Ressler hooping at Cedarville and Baldwin-Wallace, respectively, and letterwinners Kalli Helberg, Grace Hopkins, Alyssa Jackson, Halle Good and Ella Griffith graduated, it’s a new era and a new start for the program.
The cupboard is far from bare for Corey Kreinbrink’s squad, however, and with four returning letterwinners, a core of competitive ‘Cats will be able to provide talent and leadership as the roster finds its footing.
Scoring will be the main department that needs addressed as Strock (16.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 spg, 1.7 apg) and Ressler (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 spg, 3.3 apg) depart, along with Helberg’s 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest and Hopkins’ 1.6 ppg.
Senior Emma Pedroza will take on a bigger role as a three-year letterwinner as the 5-7 guard was deadly from long range with 31 makes in 87 tries (35.6 percent) with 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
5-6 junior guard Sophie Chipps is the top defender returning in the Wildcat lineup and tallied 5.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest as a sophomore.
Forwards Ella Rausch (5-9, Sr., 2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and Claire Durham (5-11, Sr., 1.6 ppg, 1 rpg) will also be leaned on for more production after lettering a season ago.
“We’ve got good size overall and we’re pleased with our guard play, which should be strong for us this year,” said Kreinbrink, who passed the 100-win mark at Napoleon early last season and is now 117-37 heading into his seventh year as Wildcat mentor. “The experience from last year’s team, and in some cases two years ago, will be a strength for us as well.”
Though not experienced in varsity action, a bevy of upperclassmen will get the chance to shine in larger roles as well. 6-0 forwards Olivia Bump (Sr., four varsity appearances) and Ella Tassler (So., two appearances) saw limited action in the 2020-21 season and will continue on the varsity roster. Joining the fray at guard will be senior Regan Badenhop (one varsity appearance), juniors Karleigh Sonnenberg (two points, four appearances), Macee Ripke, Kora Burill, Vivienne Macheck and Jenna Oberhaus.
“With all the girls we graduated, we’re working with many players with little to no varsity experience,” noted Kreinbrink. “We’re also going to have to work through a lack of depth in outside shooting.”
Winning and the exposure to excellence is something that can’t be manufactured or made up and with a 53-1 record the last two seasons, four regional trips in a row and a 90-16 record in the last four seasons combined, Napoleon has gotten the winning thing down pat.
The next step is deciding what this version of Wildcat basketball’s excellence looks like.
“We will need to establish an identity early,” noted Kreinbrink. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and several strong opponents in November and December. We will look to be competitive in both our league and non-league schedules.
“While we feel we can be in the mix in the NLL with consistent improvement, Northview and Perrysburg will be teams that should be in the top half of the league standings. There should be good parity throughout the league.”
Napoleon owns back-to-back unbeaten runs through the Northern Lakes League as a non-league loss to D-I state runner-up Toledo Notre Dame Academy is the only blemish on the Wildcats’ record the last two seasons.
With a return to the double-round-robin 12-game NLL schedule after last year’s eight-game slate and league tournament, the Wildcats will be thrust into the fire early with a trip to rival Defiance on Nov. 20 and its first two league games against league title chasers Northview and Perrysburg at “The Grand Canyon.” A Dec. 23 tilt will welcome in D-III powerhouse and defending state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf along with non-league matchups against Bryan (Jan. 4), at Archbold (Feb. 5) and a Feb. 12 trip to D-I Toledo St. Ursula Academy to cap the regular season on Feb. 12.
