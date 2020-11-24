NAPOLEON — “Unfinished business” has been a mantra of the Napoleon Ladycats dating back to March, when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the state tournament and stopped Napoleon, who was 27-0, from having a shot at winning a state title.
Five of those players are gone, and now, led by five letterwinners, the 2020-21 version of the Ladycats will look to replicate what Napoleon did last season.
“We are not the same team that we were a year ago,” said coach Corey Kreinbrink, who begins his sixth season at Napoleon and seventh overall. “This team will need to find their own identity.”
The current version of the Ladycats will be led by a pair of seniors with three years of varsity experience in Taylor Strock and Caely Ressler. Strock led the team with 12.7 points last season, followed behind by Ressler with 10.5 points.
Two other guards in senior Kalli Helberg and junior Emma Pedroza, returns as well. Both of them are two-year letterwinners who bring back 10 points a game between the two.
“Experience, guard play and multiple players who can score,” Kreinbrink said on strengths of the season.”
Rebounding was done by committee last season. Ressler and Helberg each had 4.9 rebounds to lead the team. Pedroza was third with 3.7 rebounds.
Still, Kreinbrink is worried about size this season.
“Consistent post presence and consistent rebounding,” Kreinbrink said of potential weaknesses.
This version looks to be as deep as the team a season ago. Sophomore Sophie Chipps adds experience, with seniors Grace Hopkins, Alyssa Jackson, Halle Good and Ella Griffith, along with juniors Claire Durham and Ella Rausch rounding out the roster.
Napoleon will again carry a strong regular season schedule. They have been invited back to the Classic in the Country, where they will play Wadsworth, and will end the season with a game against Berlin Hiland.
“We will look to be competitive in both our league and non-league schedules,”said Kreinbrink. “It will be important for us to find consistent scoring and be able to rebound against teams bigger than us.”
Kreinbrink also sees a dogfight in the NLL, where Napoleon went unscathed last season.
“Perrysburg and Northview will be two of the top teams in the NLL this season,” the Napoleon coach said of the NLL race. “The league, overall, should be fairly balanced.”
